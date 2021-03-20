Letters to the Editor: Charleston County Council a binge-worth show

Who needs Netflix? There is no need for a remote when we can binge on the antics of the Charleston County Council all-star cast.

And it’s a good deal, too.

Year in and year out, we get our own nominees. They work collegially. They write their own script.

They even spare us the fuss and the buzz of yearslong productions.

As for the minor issue of financing, well, they’ll need to schedule another “executive session” to work on a sequel.

They’ll let us know when appropriate. How considerate.

Goodbye, Netflix. Hello, Charleston County Council Productions.

MARIE-PAULE MCNEICE

Wild Plum Road

Johns Island

Stop speeders

While the city of Charleston is vehemently enforcing residential parking laws south of Calhoun Street, it would also be nice if the city enforced the speed limit.

Broad, Meeting, South Battery and many other streets are dangerous as cars and work trucks drive well past the legal limit, making it incredibly dangerous for pedestrians, runners, bikers and law-abiding drivers.

RUSSELL GUERARD

South Battery

Charleston

Support energy act

A special thanks is in order to Charleston City Councilwoman Carol Jackson for her recent endorsement of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

This federal bill has gained the endorsement of 123 local governments nationwide, and Ms. Jackson’s first step shows that Charleston could be next.

The bipartisan legislation seeks to drive innovation and create new jobs by tilting the economic scales of energy production in favor of carbon-free sources. For instance, in our region the legislation could further incentivize the development of offshore wind and solar, a move that could employ a new workforce in our city.

Charleston’s efforts to form the Climate Action Plan are a promising local effort, however, the source of the problem remains at a larger scale than our jurisdictional boundaries and demands a coordinated national response.

In the meantime, our citizens will bear the cost of increased flooding, storm surge and sea level rise. All while the city faces the need for billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements.

Under the energy bill, however, the funds raised by levying a tax on carbon pollution by energy producers would be reinvested to the taxpayers.

As our ports and manufacturing presence grow, Charleston is becoming a global city.

We have the opportunity, through our example and economic influence, to leverage action that directly addresses climate change, creates jobs and benefits our citizens.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act allows us to do all three simultaneously. Other members of our City Council should follow Councilwoman Jackson’s lead by supporting the legislation.

JACOB SMITH

Sam Rittenberg Boulevard

Charleston

Left-lane law needed

I read with great dismay the Monday letter to the editor from a writer who feels that a proposed law to penalize left-lane drivers is a nonissue. I adamantly disagree.

Years ago when living in Florida and having citrus trees in my yard, a guest picked a ripe orange. The branch snapped back and one of its long thorns went directly into an eye where it broke off.

With the emergency room only a few miles away, we immediately got into my car to get on a “dual lane highway” a few blocks away as it was quicker than calling 911 and waiting for emergency assistance.

Once on the dual lane, I got into the left lane behind a vehicle keeping pace with a vehicle in the right lane with no vehicle in front.

The driver was not moving over so I blinked my lights to indicate I was behind. The driver tapped the breaks and continued.

I honked my horn. Again, the driver tapped the brakes and refused to get over.

Valuable time elapsed getting to the emergency room due to a very selfish individual.

This law affecting left-lane driving should have been enacted from the first day dual-lane highways were constructed, with instructions to keep right except to pass.

No one in the left lane knows what emergency may be in the vehicle behind them. People who hold up traffic are selfish individuals.

F. AMBLER SIMONS

River Breeze Drive

Charleston

Wage increase impact?

How many times has the minimum wage increased since 1950?

How many small businesses closed because of those increases?

When was the last time our economy tanked because the minimum wage increased?

DAVID STEVENS

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan