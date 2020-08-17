Letters to the Editor: Charleston County chose wrong fix for SC Highway 41

In a year that seems to unveil a new surprise every day, it’s almost comforting to read that there’s still a semblance of normalcy in our locale. As a shock to no one, Charleston County chose to burden the Phillips community with a traffic fix for a problem that was undoubtedly brought to their own doorstep.

A study completed in 2018 revealed that “Alternative 7” was a more efficient way to improve traffic through the S.C. Highway 41 corridor.

The only problem? It was too efficient. It was too close to the folks who created all the congestion in the first place.

I find the “not in my backyard” complaint ironic. Was the Phillips community given the same platform to vote on the development of Dunes West?

And if we can agree that the solutions behind Door No. 1 and Door No. 2 are on equal footing, how about this for the tie-breaker: the law-abiding, tax-paying community that’s been there for 200-plus years?

Charleston County missed an easy opportunity to “do right” for some our most tenured locals.

RYAN DEANTONIO

Mary Ellen Drive

Charleston

Honor the flag

As an immigrant, the flag of the United States means many things to me.

It was on the tail rudder of an Air Force C-141 medical evacuation flight that diverted to Cape Town, South Africa, to transfer a retired officer back to his home in Colorado.

A huge Stars and Stripes fluttered from the stern of the Blakely, a Navy frigate and my reserve ship, in a foreign port proclaiming, “The USA is here.”

At the Olympics, American athletes on the victory podium show their emotions as the national anthem is played and the flag is hoisted to honor them and our country.

So when participants and spectators kneel, for whatever reason, as the flag is flown, I hope they will look at it carefully and say “thank you” for what the flag has stood for in the past to allow them to act today.

DR. WALTER D. LEVENTHAL

Midland Parkway

Summerville

Police ‘plates’ are full

Charleston 911 receives phone calls from citizens complaining about long lists of issues. From domestic and property disputes, eviction problems, a variety of felonies and misdemeanors, even complaints about refrigerators not working.

Too often, however, the 911 call is a mental health or social work issue that has been dropped into the hands of the police for handling.

Our police departments are not mental health or social work facilities.

Sadly, the mental health professionals, community activists and social workers have dropped the ball in working these types of issues.

There are about 8,100 social workers and probably several thousand licensed mental health professionals in South Carolina.

Combined, they outnumber the roughly 11,674 police officers working in 272 different law enforcement agencies across S.C. How many times do social workers and/or mental health professionals ride to a 911 call rather than police officers?

Isn’t it time to take mental health cases and social worker cases off of the plates of our law enforcement agencies?

How many community activists reach into their own communities to advocate for the involvement of mental health professionals and social workers in handling these types of issues before they become a 911 call?

ALBERT FITZGERALD

Cleveland Street

Greenville

Voting by mail

When I last voted, using the new machines, there were several people around to ensure that it was all done properly.

In a later election, I voted using an absentee ballot, which I had to request and involved a verification of my identity. I’m sure that ballot made it through the mail, was not rejected for some technicality and was counted under supervision. I hope.

I’ll never know whether it was even received.

What happens when a paid party volunteer goes around a neighborhood to “help” everyone with a mail-in ballot to vote “correctly”? Perhaps collecting the ballots themselves, or even paying for them?

This hasn’t happened yet, but then neither has nuclear war, possibly because we still maintain strong deterrents for such an event.

A.D. HEATHCOCK

Palisades Drive

Mount Pleasant

Wear mask for others

What is wrong with people who refuse to wear a mask? There are people out there who have acute and chronic illnesses who are afraid to venture even to the grocery store because they may contract this virus and be on the list of deaths.

I have CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia), and even a wasp sting is terrible for me.

Please remember your family members or friends when you refuse to protect them. The mask is more for their protection than yours.

ELLIOTT MURRAY

Lakeview Drive

Summerville