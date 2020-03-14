Letters to the Editor: Charleston City Council takes a stand on 5G

Charleston City Council has unanimously passed two resolutions regarding the deployment of 5G wireless technology.

One asks state legislators to oppose more restrictions on local governments. The other urges the U.S. Houses to review Federal Communications Commission regulations and demands new studies on the health risks of 5G technology.

I applaud Charleston City Council for hearing the concerns of residents and for acting on our behalf.

Small cell (5G) antennas are being installed in some of our communities. These will be emitting millimeter waves, and at this moment, no one is certain about the impact of this technology on the human body.

There is a significant amount of money to be made by telecommunication companies in deploying 5G. Also unsurprising is the lucrative revolving door between the wireless lobby and the FCC.

While the industry wants to convince us there is no conclusive evidence of adverse health effects from this technology, there are alarming differences in the conclusions found by industry-funded research versus independent research.

This technology may offer us convenience, but at what cost? We have a responsibility to make sure it will not negatively affect human beings or any other living organisms.

Thank you, Charleston City Council, for boldly taking a stand for residents on the issue of 5G.

KATIE SHIELDS

Houston Northcutt Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Fighting coronavirus

I have worked for a few successful, high-profile businessmen and I know others that have been very successful.

These individuals have something in common: They all have hired people who have talent and can get things done. President Trump has hit a home run against the coronavirus by assembling a team of experts to manage this effort.

Listening to these experts explain every aspect of this battle is amazing.

I still wash my hands frequently.

ROBERT UTSEY

Ventura Place

Mount Pleasant

Utility bill adjustments

For those who recently started checking their utility bills, I guess the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA) was a surprise.

SCE&G also charged the fee, and it’s been on our bills for more years than I want to think about.

Years ago, I called SCE&G about it and got the explanation for the charge. We consumers just can’t win.

If energy conservation was really a goal, we should be rewarded for lower usage instead of being charged an additional fee. But, of course, we should all know that utility companies have one goal in sight: higher profits.

We are penalized for conserving energy. We are penalized for going solar. We can’t ever catch a break.

SUZANNE CHASTAIN

Pheasant Lane

Summerville

Santee Cooper

S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas and Gov. Henry McMaster have wanted to sell Santee Cooper before knowing the benefit of any alternative.

Both signed onto a legislative process in 2019 that required bids to be taken for the sale, management or reform of Santee Cooper.

To the chagrin of Mr. Lucas, the proposal from NextEra Energy came back woefully inadequate in that it proposes higher rates than Santee Cooper, exempts NextEra from property taxes for 30 years and seeks a 10.2% guaranteed return on its investments.

Unfortunately, there was not enough lipstick to put on the NextEra bid, so Mr. Lucas decided to do what most in power do: change the rules. Mr. Lucas now wants to keep this painstaking process going by empowering a negotiator to improve the NextEra bid.

As a recent Santee Cooper retiree, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that this situation has had on the workforce. Some 1,700 employees have had this job-security cloud hanging over them for three years, all the while reading articles about what a terrible company they work for and how its “culture” is broken.

Amazingly, these same employees have provided power bills 9% lower than any private utility in S.C. while paying down $1.3 billion of nuclear debt.

Mr. Lucas, you should simply get out of the way and let Santee Cooper fully implement its reform plan.

JIM COLEMAN

S.C. Highway 402

Moncks Corner

Biden’s victory a relief

Did you hear or are you listening to the resounding sigh of relief that continues to sweep across the country in the wake of Joe Biden’s sensational victory? Friends have called us from all over the United States with the question, “Aren’t you proud of South Carolina?” “Yes” is our answer.

Hoorah for U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, a brilliant and caring politician who follows in the giant footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr.

Speaking personally, three long years of anxiety, fear and worry for our country have taken their toll on me as on so many others.

Congratulations and gratitude to courageous Democrats who have pointed the way to an intelligent and sane future.

KATHLEEN G. SUMMERALL

Anson Street

Charleston