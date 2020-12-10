Letters to the Editor: Charleston City Council must look for other cuts before hiking taxes

I recently read that Charleston City Council is considering spending $3 million on Volvo Car Stadium and between $500,000 and $3 million to save two old smokestacks.

The kicker is that the City Council is discussing raising property taxes and reducing rebates in order to balance the 2021 budget.

This comes just after the 2020 reassessment which, for this household, rose about $100, causing an escrow shortage.

I had to supplement the escrow in short order to prevent my mortgage holder from increasing escrow withholding even more next year, which will already be increased from the recent reassessment.

I do not golf, yet $2 million goes to the Charleston Municipal Golf Course, nearly $1 million to recreational athletics and about $500,000 to youth sports.

These should be self-sustaining, having participants pay their fair share, not the taxpayer who does not utilize such voluntary services.

I expect City Council members to be better stewards of Charleston’s finances and cut other expenses before the alternatives will hurt the property owner.

The administration needs to look inside its house for areas to trim, and that should not include the police or first responders who save lives and property.

ROBERT KLOWAS

Ashley Crossing Drive

Charleston

Add to hate crimes list

I urge the authors of any South Carolina hate crime bill to find the right wording to classify deadly weapon attacks against law enforcement personnel not involved in a chase, such as being parked on the side of the road, as hate crimes.

The focus on a minority of bad actors has led to a significant increase in unprovoked violence toward police who are injured or even executed simply because of the uniform they wear.

I believe that such crimes meet the true definition of a hate crime.

CARLOS SMITH

South Plaza Court

Mount Pleasant

Restore dignity to office

As a conservative voter, it saddens me to see so many so-called Republicans chanting the mantra of election fraud.

Yes, there may have been some issues, but none are enough to overturn the will of the American people.

The bottom line is that President Donald Trump, on the back of the strongest economy in decades, should have been reelected in a landslide.

Yes, COVID-19 was an issue, but the economy is coming back at a record pace.

The problem is that he couldn’t keep his mouth shut and ended up alienating the very middle-of-the-road voters who helped elect him to office four years ago.

The third-grade bully insults were beyond unpresidential and a blemish on the office.

While many agreed with what he was saying, there are several alternative ways to get a point across without sounding like a petulant child.

Now we are faced with Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

I’m not a Democrat, but I pray he brings some dignity back to the office.

I hope we can get a true conservative into office in four years and get past today’s rhetoric.

Meanwhile, our current president has absolutely no one to blame for his loss in November but the person who looks back at him in the mirror.

JODY THOMAS

North Pembroke Drive

Goose Creek

Who gets vaccine first?

I’ve been hearing a lot of discussions about which group or groups of people should be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available.

Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are usually mentioned, but one group that I suspect will be at the front of the line is never mentioned.

I’m referring to members of Congress and their families.

Will it surprise anyone if members of Congress are given the vaccine before any other group?

They will, of course, give many reasons why they need to be first in line.

But I have a better suggestion.

I think each member of Congress should be given the vaccine only when it is available to the general public in his or her state or district.

In fact, I think it would show some genuine empathy if each member of Congress and their families had to return to their state or district to receive the vaccine.

KEN ROBICHAUX

Glen Lake Court

Mount Pleasant

Enforce mask rule

I appreciated The Post and Courier publishing a photo of several maskless shoppers walking along King Street on Black Friday.

While the majority of nonmasked shoppers appear to be in the under-30 age group, age is absolutely irrelevant.

It certainly is a telling indictment of just how little local officials and police care about public health by demonstrating the lack of enforcement of a mask rule meant to safeguard all citizenry.

When it comes to pandemics, enforcement trumps education.

Pay attention and mask up. The life you save may just be your own.

DANIEL C. LIMATA

Omni Boulevard

Mount Pleasant