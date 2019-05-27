Louis Osteen
Chef Louis Osteen sadly died recently after a long bout with cancer
I will go to my grave without ever eating a better crab cake than Louis’.
A good guy. A great chef and restaurateur.
C. STUART DAWSON JR.
Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston
Bright lights
Since it appears to be open season on questioning the ways in which Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has possibly “stolen” from his constituents, I would like to add my two cents. Or my $10.47. Here is the truth: Mayor John Tecklenburg stole my vote.
He stole my vote within minutes of meeting him and his lovely wife Sandy. I was volunteering at the Greek Festival at my church downtown. Our paths crossed and the moment we met, I literally felt like the most important person in the world. I was in the presence of someone who cared about me. He was an original, authentic soul with no motives as to my power or status, or importance to him, only that I mattered as a fellow human being.
I volunteered on his campaign. One day while walking along Rutledge Avenue, he separated from our group en route to an event. I looked back and he had stopped to shake hands and talk with two boys riding their bicycles. Voting age? Nowhere near.
And there are countless stories to this effect. And yet I am not surprised that he or anyone who is so absolutely kind, genuine and transparent would be so scrutinized, even disparaged by others. Those who shine are always targeted.
Mayor Tecklenburg isn’t just the mayor of Charleston, he and Sandy are two bright lights who give of themselves unselfishly and unceasingly every day in a million ways for me and everyone else. I’m honored he “stole” my vote. I’m honored to call him my mayor. And I am even more honored to count Mayor Tecklenburg and Sandy as true friends.
JACKIE MORFESIS
Gilmore Road
Charleston
A few questions
Several states have passed legislation for the purpose of effectively eliminating a woman’s right to choose.
Regardless of one’s view on the topic, does it not seem strange that these same state politicians, so concerned about the unborn, have passed no accompanying legislation for children, such as free day care, medical coverage until 18 years of age, free nutritious school lunches, guaranteed quality education, etc.?
Couldn’t these basic childcare needs be paid for easily with marginal increases in the state tax rates for upper income earners and corporations?
Or should children born into disadvantaged circumstances be the ones forced to “pay” to enable demagogic politicians (invariably white males) to stay in power?
To paraphrase American humorist George Carlin, “If you’re preborn, you’re fine. If you’re preschool, you’re out-of-luck.”
RICH BENNETT
Fernandina Street
Mount Pleasant