I am not a “sky is falling” kind of person, but who in their right mind sells their functional, established stadium before having something signed and sealed (much less a basic handshake deal) for a new or existing stadium, or at least a piece of buildable land?
The new owners of the Charleston Battery have not shown themselves to be savvy business people.
If they had held off another year, does anyone think that the land occupied by the stadium would have become less valuable to developers?
Could things turn around? Sure, that would be awesome. And I would give them kudos when or if that happens.
Could a new downtown home be shared or enhanced?
Not unless they ink a deal with the Charleston County School District, the city of Charleston or The Citadel.
Or perhaps they can come up with a way to find or create a few acres of nonflooding land on the peninsula. Maybe in the Neck Area in or near the vacant Magnolia tract?
Maybe integrate that with the cool new skate park to attract more youths? Maybe then the Bridge to Nowhere could lead somewhere.
Or is that not “downtown enough” for these guys? And wouldn’t the best time to do that be before you sell your current facility?
This group appears to be a bad skydiver who jumps without a parachute, somehow confident that before they hit the ground they will have come up with a way to get a parachute on and open.
Sadly, the B Sports group has already jumped, and the ground is very rapidly approaching.
A. THOMAS PRICE
Sully Street
Goose Creek
Keys to 2020
Securing votes in rural America is key to an Electoral College majority.
Twenty percent of our country is rural, accounting for 60 million votes. Families here earn as much as their urban counterparts with lower poverty.
Demographically, they skew older and white with a higher percentage of married households and homeownership. These voters are economically and culturally conservative. Lying, bravado, sinecure are counter to their values.
The majority want decreased regulation and lower taxes. However, more than 90% want infrastructure investment.
Although Donald Trump received 67% of the rural vote, only 51% are confident he will create new jobs.
Polls suggest these voters feel they are losing out to government benefits accruing to the “underserved” urbanites at the expense of their needy.
The challenge to Democrats for 2020 will be to avoid overshadowing voters with extreme progressive positions. Moderation will be key.
Candidates must move the dial by breaking down mistrust perceptions of opportunist politicians.
Rural states with large agricultural bases need immigrant labor and don’t want government handouts. Tariffs are hurting.
These voters don’t want free stuff.
They want to earn what they have but require an even playing field. Gaining wavering voters here in key counties will be essential for Democrats.
DAVID WALDRON
Galera Lane
Mount Pleasant
Democracy’s death
Eight years ago, I wrote a paper titled “The Death Spiral of Democracy” that predicted we were tracking toward the end of the 200-250 years that most democracies last.
My reasoning was the out-of-control costs of our entitlement programs and other benefit programs, the state of our education, illegal immigration and out-of-control federal budgets.
Take any statistic and the numbers are worse now than in 2011. Food stamp participation has grown from 27 million to 36 million despite basically full employment. Every debt statistic has shown increases, be it federal, unfunded pensions or student debt. The labor participation rate has declined from 67% in 2001 to 62.9% in June 2019 despite the availability of jobs.
The Democratic Party candidates are in a bidding war to see who can give away more “free” stuff. Nothing is free as someone has to pay. You could tax the rich 100%, and it would not cover the cost.
Our education system is trying to forget our great American history. It would not surprise me if George Washington’s name is removed from wherever it is used. Maybe it will be District of Columbia instead of Washington, D.C.
I was born in Philadelphia and went to school there and Atlantic City. I had a great education in schools with blacks and whites, and there were never racial issues, demonstrations or issues with the United States in WWII.
Everybody went about their own lives and were grateful to be Americans. How things have changed!
ROGER STEEL
Marsh Hen Drive
Seabrook Island
Vehicle inspections
What we need is not vehicle inspections.
South Carolina roads need to be safer, but vehicle inspections are not going to make it happen.
What we need from our elected officials is tougher laws on distracted driving, texting while driving and much tougher drunk driving laws.
South Carolina definitely has a problem in those areas and that problem is killing people every day.
FRANK EDWARDS
Schooner Road
Charleston
Train ride a gem
On a recent Saturday, we went up to the South Carolina Railroad Museum in Winnsboro.
We rode in an open-air coach traveling through the old quarry and farm fields. It was a nice trip with very friendly folks and a good narration of the scenery.
It’s worth the trip. It was neat to watch the cars stopping for us instead of us stopping for the train. This is a hidden gem of South Carolina.
RICHARD JACKSON
Thornlee Drive
North Charleston