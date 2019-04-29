After much consideration and with great disappointment, the 2019 Sertoma High School Football Classic was canceled. A decline in club membership wasn’t the only reason for this conclusion. Much had to do with changing times and priorities.
The club made many program changes to expand the appeal of the event and add revenue to offset negative trends outside the club’s control.
Cheerleader competitions were staged to compensate for flagging pregame ticket sales due to the game being played before school started. The female football league started by the North Charleston Police Department was invited to play showcase games.
The Roddy White Player of the Evening award was established to honor performances, and C.T. Lowndes and Hendrick Automotive Group underwrote expanded prizes for the Spirit Award.
Over the 48-year life of the event, the Sertoma Classic has contributed more than $5 million to schools and children's charities.
The demise of the Classic wasn’t a sudden death, but a slow and painful one as seen by many club members.
In early 2003, the club concluded the Classic might not have enough revenue to start the next year, and it was evident that sponsorship sales needed to be elevated.
Scholastic Sports Marketing brought its clients to the table over the next 10 years, adding more than $350,000 in sponsor revenue and securing field lighting during construction on the stands, and became the event coordinator.
The Sertoma Club of Charleston wants to thank all the high schools, coaches, administrators, sponsors, Scholastic Sports Marketing, cheerleading squads, volunteers, police, The Citadel, the city, parents and the media for their unselfish support over many memorable years.
We also want to thank all the alumni players who contributed to help make the motto “Kids Helping Kids” a reality.
Sertoma was seen as the name on the Classic but not as an international organization that reflected its motto, “Service To Mankind.”
The club failed to make this connection and encourage membership. But out of the ashes grow the trees of the future.
BUCK ERDNER
Sertoma Club secretary
Hopeman Lane
Mount Pleasant
Complete streets
I applaud the April 20 Post and Courier editorial, “Why we need complete streets.”
This should apply to neighborhood streets as well. There are new subdivisions being approved and built that do not allow for any on-street parking. The streets are too narrow to accommodate emergency vehicles if cars are parked at the curb.
Yet every day there are delivery vehicles, visitors, repair trucks, etc., parked at the curb in these neighborhoods.
It’s clear that safety has been overlooked so that the developers can squeeze in a few more houses on each street. This must stop.
HOPE MCKIERNAN
Vincent Astor Drive
Johns Island
Teacher protest
Teachers taking an allowed personal day off work to be in Columbia on May 1 is appropriate, but if the rhetoric and placards appear to be too demanding, the educators will have given away a lot of political capital and made next year’s lobbying efforts more difficult.
It will be to the teachers’ advantage to show up on Wednesday with compelling requests for collaborative dialogue and inclusion of more educators on the legislative committees dealing with education reform in 2020.
Becoming a part of the legislative process and being at the bargaining table during negotiations will be more productive than being outside the room and having to react after the recommendations are put forth.
“Minimally Adequate” education leads to “Maximally Inadequate” high school graduates, which leads to higher unemployment, crime/prison and welfare dependency on government. Every taxpayer then has to underwrite these costs when that tax money could have been better spent on preventing such a situation in the first place.
With the second phase of education reform heading into next year’s agenda, the state’s 50,000 teachers would be wise to develop a better grassroots strategy and have educators personally discuss their needs with their locally elected representatives.
The collective one-on-one discussions from 50,000 teachers and the parents of 700,000 students in an election year should maintain the attention of all legislators and keep the enactment of education reform at the top of their agenda in 2020.
CARROLL PLAYER
Rosewood Drive
Florence
Great sportsman
John Havlicek passed away on April 25. He was one of the greatest athletes our country has ever known.
When he graduated from Ohio State in 1962, he was pursued by four different professional sports. The PGA wanted him to be a golfer. The New York Yankees wanted him as a pitcher because he had a great curve ball. The Cleveland Browns wanted him as a tight end because of his size, speed and hands.
He ultimately chose the NBA where he played his entire career with the Boston Celtics. He was not the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, but he was the greatest all-around athlete to ever play in the NBA.
B.R.BOYD
Albrighton Way
Moncks Corner