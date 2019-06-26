Hurricane season is here, and the 1st Congressional District has a lot to be grateful for. Stretching from about Awendaw to the Savannah River, the district is fortunate to have numerous permanently protected shoreline properties, and due to their intact geomorphology, they are better equipped to handle the wrath of hurricanes than their more developed neighbors.
Areas like the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge and Botany Bay on Edisto Island have buffered inland communities for centuries, typically lessening the impacts on humans as well as wildlife. Despite protections for the islands themselves, our wildlife populations are still vulnerable.
The changing climate points to increases in the frequency and intensity of storms. These changes can disturb natural wildlife populations. Shorebirds can be blown hundreds of miles from their home habitats.
The loss of coastal forests can be devastating to species that depend on them. Storm surges, high winds and waves can submerge sea turtle nests and destroy eggs.
Saltwater intrusion into brackish ponds and streams can harm or kill the grasses, crabs, minnows, and insects that provide the foundation of the coastal food chain and destroy biodiverse freshwater wetland systems.
The abundance of freshwater and sediment from upstream can also upset the fragile balance. In short, we’re fortunate for the ability of sections of our coast to flex, to an extent, with changing weather patterns.
In addition, the oceans are warming, and sea levels are rising at an alarming rate. The state’s elected leaders need to address these problems now.
First District Rep. Joe Cunningham is one of the sponsors of HR 9, which deals with climate change. The S.C. Wildlife Federation urges all South Carolinians to read the provisions of this important measure and make your feelings known. Attend a town hall meeting on the matter and contact your elected representatives about the need to respond to climate change. Share your personal stories and encourage others to act.
Your grandchildren (and the turtles) will appreciate it.
SARA K. GREEN
Executive Director
South Carolina Wildlife Federation
Sex ed panel
Brian Hicks’ June 23 column on sex education was correct, except some of the details of the Health Advisory Committee dealings are absent.
I am a practicing academic obstetrician gynecologist with a 40-year career in caring for the underserved and volunteer at a large free medical clinic.
I previously served on the Heath Education Committee and co-championed the scientific, evidence-based sex-education program for the middle school discussed in the column.
There were two clergy members on the committee and both were extremely supportive of this excellent program. I was one of the people who presented the program to the Charleston County School Board, whose members then refused to vote on it and relegated it to the trash heap.
Some of the comments made by board members reflected a complete lack of knowledge about the subject and, frankly, displayed a level of ignorance.
These are the some of the same members who currently sit on the board. When I applied to be reappointed to the committee, these same school board members refused to present my credentials and I was not reappointed nor notified.
The quote, “You get the politicians you deserve” aptly applies to several members of the current board.
The only way to change direction for our students is to elect new board members.
I am angry, and all the citizens of Charleston County should be as well.
Vote in November for new members to replace the ineffective current members and truly give our students the changes they deserve.
LOUIS WEINSTEIN, M.D.
Different views
It seems President Donald Trump cannot catch a break with some in the news media.
I read the front-page June 19 story by The Associated Press on the president’s rally in Orlando, Fla., and felt as if I had watched a different event.
Of course the president is going to criticize his opponents. That is part of what candidates running for office do. But the article didn’t mention one accomplishment listed, though the president discussed many.
Some of these included reducing the corporate tax rate; reducing regulations that increased business activity and buoyed the stock market; letting veterans seek private medical care; easing regulations that enable medical patients to try new, unapproved drugs; and prison reforms.
The economy is red hot. Unemployment is very low, and NATO countries are now paying more of their fair share.
China is being brought to the table to address our $500 billion trade deficit, and pressure is being put on Mexico through tariffs to halt illegal immigration.
These are some of the successes mentioned at the rally on June 18, but one would never know from reading the AP article.
ANGELA McLESTER
