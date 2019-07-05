Opinion changes
The changes to the opinion pages of The Post and Courier are a good idea. There are so many pundits with agendas. More people with observational talents will bring more transparency to life.
RANDY MCINTOSH
Corinth Court
Mount Pleasant
National opinions
I enjoy reading local editorials but I also want the views from national opinion writers. Several times a week is not enough. In these times of rabid partisanism, we all need to be exposed to different viewpoints on a daily basis.
HARRIETTA PAULS
Gardenwalk Court
Charleston
No shame in SC?
A recent letter writer objected to describing antebellum South Carolina as having a shameful past with legal and biblical arguments defending an “era with which we have no ... direct experience.”
Where does direct experience begin? The Jim Crow laws? Segregated schools? White citizen councils?
The formulation of Christian schools to thwart integration? The mass migration from the Democratic Party advocating civil rights to a Republican Party with “good people on both sides”? The continuing Republican efforts to appeal to racism?
Is there ever shame in South Carolina?
EMORY O. ADAMS III
Pinehurst Lane
Pawleys Island
Tired refrain
Once again we see a Post and Courier opinion piece by the Rev. Joseph Darby and state Sen. Mia McLeod: The tired old refrain of how the police violate civil rights and use excessive force.
Quoting Darby and McLeod: “Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that the Supreme Court established to protect government officials, including law enforcement officers, who violate individuals’ liberty. ... In recent years, there has been no shortage of incidents involving excessive use of force by law enforcement.”
The negative acts of some officers get publicity. The officers who do their duty and go beyond the call of duty usually do not.
Policing is a dangerous business. So far this year, 62 officers have been killed in the line of duty. There were 26 deaths from hostile gunfire and two from vehicular assault. The others were due to various causes.
I see no opinion pieces calling for justice against those who assault and kill police officers.
Remember the newsreels of the police and firefighters going into the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001?
Let their critics exhibit that kind of courage and concern for their fellow man. We’ll wait a long while to see that happen.
The police can truly say, “If ill of us they speak, remember that we are all that stands between the monsters and the weak.”
TERRY WALKER
Catbriar Court
Summerville
Tackle flooding
I continue to read about flooding in Charleston, along with prognostications about how dire it will be in future years.
Along with the dire predictions are estimates of what it would cost to manage this problem.
At the same time, the city of Charleston has never had enough money to really tackle this issue head-on.
Let’s assess a $10 flood management tax on our 8 million visitors. That $80 million annually could be used to mitigate flooding and get the needed work done now. Better yet, with this income guaranteed, the city could float some bonds and get $1 billion in the coffers
Why is it that leadership, or lack of it, will kick the can down the road until a multibillion-dollar disaster strikes?
It seems that tourism and all the traffic, hotels and prosperity it creates should be targeted to solve Charleston County’s flooding issues. And $10 a head is nothing that would prevent anyone from visiting.
What do you say, elected officials in Charleston County? The brain trusts in your administrations should be able to figure out how to apply the tax one time so as not to be punitive.
LOU VITALE
Oyster View Court
Mount Pleasant
Driving pros, cons
Driverless cars have many distinct advantages over cars with drivers, assuming the computerized systems in these cars and their optics are perfect.
They activate turn signals when required. They stop at red lights. They yield at yellow lights. They do not stop in a traffic circle for no apparent reason other than indecision.
They obey speed limits. They do not text or talk on phones and they don’t sit at green lights because a text or conversation has not ended. They do not cross traffic lines while looking down at texts and do not travel at 5 mph while composing text messages.
My assumption of perfection with these driverless systems, however, is fraught with concerns. If they aren’t perfect, they will be as brainless and useless as some people whose intelligence while driving is compromised, irresponsible and downright inexcusable.
SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant
Border crisis
Why is Congress just now looking at our immigration crisis? The news media has been focusing on immigration for a good six months, and members of Congress are just now saying they are outraged at the conditions. Why now?
If Congress had done its job, these horrible conditions at the border would never have happened.
DONA CORCORAN
Blakeway Street
Charleston
Musgrove Mill
The June 30 Post and Courier had an interesting article about historic Revolutionary and Civil War battle sites in this state.
There was a significant omission in the list of Revolutionary War sites: Musgrove Mill Historic Park on the Enoree River near Clinton in Laurens County.
On Aug. 19, 1780, a band of patriots drew a much larger force of loyalists and British regulars into an ambush. It was a short but fierce battle won by the patriots. It was significant because it was a morale booster between the loss at Camden and the major victory at Kings Mountain.
The 280-acre site was acquired by the state in 1975, then developed as a historic site around 2000.
DONNY WILDER
Ashley River Road
Charleston
No more room
Every morning reading The Post and Courier, I end up shaking my head. Is there any little space left to build a condo, restaurant or hotel/motel?
A June 24 article says that a developer wants to build on a landfill. Really? It shows vent pipes on the landfill for methane gas to escape.
And you want a building on top of this? Is this safe? Someone please tell me.
Come on, folks, when will all this building stop?
DOROTHY L. RAKOWSKI
Shadow Lane
North Charleston