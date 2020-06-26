Letters to the Editor: Celebrate Carolina Day on June 27 this year

On June 27, South Carolinians will celebrate the 243rd Carolina Day, commemorating the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

This year will be different but nonetheless celebratory. As a result of the city of Charleston canceling all public outdoor events in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no parade or gathering in White Point Garden. However, our speaker, Dr. C.L. “Chip” Bragg, will enlighten those attending the 10 a.m. service at St. Michael’s Church, 71 Broad St.

The celebration is a day early since the actual anniversary falls on a Sunday. All attending must wear masks.

Dr. Bragg, a recently retired anesthesiologist, is a native of Thomasville, Georgia. He has spoken extensively about the American Revolution, and this year’s topic is “A Charlestonian’s Perception of the Battle of Fort Sullivan.”

On June 28, 1776, an assault by combined British naval and other military forces attempted to seize Charles Town, at the time, the fourth largest city in British North America, but far and away the wealthiest in Britain’s American empire.

A small force of Carolina patriots responded; they included South Carolinians, North Carolinians and Native Americans, all commanded by Col. William Moultrie and Col. William “Danger” Thomson.

Defending Breach Inlet and the partially completed palmetto fort, then known as Fort Sullivan and now as Fort Moultrie, the Carolinians defied the odds and successfully repelled the invading force.

Their spectacular victory against the might of the British, with the most powerful navy in the world at the time, dampened the empire’s hopes for quickly subduing the rebellion in the American Colonies and greatly strengthened the patriots’ resolve for independence.

It was not until Aug. 2, 1776, that members of the Second Continental Congress began signing the Declaration of Independence. Newspaper articles of the day and signers’ journals offer proof that many found their resolve by learning about this great triumph in Charleston Harbor.

First known as “Palmetto Day,” our Carolina Day celebration was born of this important victory. We urge all citizens to come to St. Michael’s Church on Saturday to participate in a service of thanksgiving, including patriotic music.

Please fly your state flag June 27 and June 28 as it inspires all of us to see how many of us took the time to participate.

CHARLES A. STEPHENS

Chairman, Palmetto Society

East Wimbledon Drive

Charleston

Test Heritage Act

I commend Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s decision and efforts to remove the John C. Calhoun statue.

He and those who support his efforts should have no fear of the extraordinary vote requirement in the Heritage Act; it is meaningless.

There is a long-held principle, uniformly affirmed by the Supreme Court, that an enactment of a general law by the Legislature may be repealed, amended or ignored by a subsequent legislature.

South Carolina’s contribution to this line of jurisprudence was made early in the 20th century in Manigault v. Springs, 199 U.S. 473 (1905).

I, for one, think the General Assembly should be put to the test. Does it have the will, the humanity and a true concern for full respect and equality of our black brothers and sisters?

If so, the Legislature can amend or, better yet, repeal the Heritage Act by a majority vote when it returns to Columbia.

FRANK CAGGIANO

Wilmot Avenue

Columbia

Where does it end?

FRANK CAGGIANO

Wilmot Avenue

Columbia

We face many ‘ifs’

If we can stop, listen and think, maybe we will remember the advice from Rudyard Kipling in his poem, “If.”

Then, maybe we can stop demonstrating and counter-demonstrating and find ways to talk without threats and recriminations. If we can do those things, maybe we can love and save Charleston and its citizens of all colors.

If we can’t and adopt actions that produce winners and losers, then we all lose.

Now is a time for sincere discussions and compromise before action is taken.

Stop, listen and think.

BIEMANN OTHERSEN JR.

West Street

Charleston

‘Stunning views’

Kudos to Post and Courier photographers and editors who provided some stunning views of the night Charleston started dismantling its tallest and probably most anachronistic public monument.

PHILIP SNEAD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston

Don’t erase history

One cannot remove history and cover it up if it involved something bad.

Rather one learns from history and, if bad, never allows it to occur again.

To remove a statue that has been standing since the late 1800s is ludicrous and it has taken from the history of Charleston, an extremely historical city.

I lived and worked in Charleston for several years. I was proud of its historical significance in U.S. history.

Yes, much of the history relates to the Civil War when slavery was abundant and, no, that was not right. But you don’t erase that important part of history by removing statues or monuments that represent that era.

JIM TAYLOR

Boiling Brook Drive

Statesville, North Carolina

COVID hurricane

If we had an approaching hurricane with the potential to kill even a small fraction of the number of people being killed by COVID-19, newspapers would be running banner headlines and television stations would be streaming warning messages across their screens.

We have the equivalent of a major hurricane with the rapidly increasing infection levels in our state and in our region. But people are generally going about their business as if the pandemic has passed.

Most people are not wearing masks, and the governor has refused to mandate wearing them in confined public spaces.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg tried to sound an alarm in a recent news conference, but the message got relatively little coverage.

We do indeed have the equivalent of a major hurricane approaching if people don’t start acting more responsibly.

DAN KNAPP

Farmfield Avenue

Charleston