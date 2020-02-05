Letters to the Editor: CCSD dress code policies target girls

I read with dismay and growing anger the article “Charleston schools could enforce stricter dress code in August” in the Feb. 1 Post and Courier. As other schools in the nation move to modify dress codes to be less sexist, our district moves to make theirs more so.

Most of the rules are targeted at girls. Research shows that girls are “dress coded” much more often than boys, and lose significantly more learning time because of it. Kids of color are also “caught” more often than white kids.

I have two teenagers in the Charleston County School District schools. My son never worries about the dress code.

My daughter and I, however, struggle to find her clothing that conforms. Shorts that extend to fingertip-length are almost nonexistent in stores, but the proposed revision would require us to find ones of knee-length. It’s also difficult to find summer tops with wide straps. Leggings, ubiquitous outside of schools, are considered too fetching in the hallowed halls of learning unless worn with a tunic.

The message sexist codes send is multifold and damaging: Girls’ bodies are distracting and dangerous, and must be covered so that boys can learn. Boys cannot be held accountable for their own behavior. Girls’ comfort at school comes second to that of boys’. Girls’ appearance are more important than their education.

Please let school board members know that any revision to the dress code should be gender- and culture-neutral. There are many model policies available.

KATHY MOORE

McClain Street

Charleston

Not entertaining

After watching the Super Bowl halftime show, I have a few words to say to the “performers.”

Please confine your bump-and-grind routine to the bedroom instead of inflicting your gyrations upon a worldwide television audience.

And to the numbskulls who decided the dance routine was suitable entertainment for 100 million viewers, I suggest they pursue a career change.

Perhaps they could become carnival barkers.

BILL WALKER

Marshall Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Jewish nation

The BDS (Boycott, Divest, & Sanction) and anti-Zionist movements across America and Europe both try to separate their desire for an end to the Jewish state of Israel and the hatred of the Jewish people. The problem with that is you can’t.

Both claim Israel is an apartheid state and is occupying Palestinian lands. These claims are totally false.

So what is Zionism? I’ve asked a few folks and most answered incorrectly or couldn’t answer at all.

Zionism and the Zionist Movement are people who feel that Israel is the historical Jewish homeland and that Israel should be the home of the Jewish people. That’s is Zionism. Period.

So if you support the BDS movement, your sole purpose is to bring Israel to its knees by destroying her economy. If you are anti-Zionist you feel it’s wrong that Israel is the Jewish homeland.

Where this movement is flourishing is college campuses. Liberal professors teach their own agendas and deny actual history. If these people would just look at history, they would discover our Jewish roots date back thousands of years.

Anti-Zionists and BDS supporters will tell you they don’t hate Jews but the government of Israel. It’s one thing to disagree with Israeli government policies, and that is absolutely fine, but to call for its destruction is a different animal altogether.

So why single out Israel as the most oppressive nation on planet? You know why: It’s the only Jewish one.

Edmond Sokol

Welch Avenue

Charleston

Trump interchange

Bill H. 5009 has been introduced in the S.C. House to name the I-385/I-85 interchange after Donald Trump. I hope everyone voting on this will keep the following in mind:

• Trump has claimed that prisoners of war aren’t heroes, insulted gold-star families and failed to show up for Veterans Day events due to rain.

• The Mueller report shows 10 instances in which Trump may have obstructed justice. The investigation resulted in six of Trump’s closest advisers going to prison.

• Trump paid 6,000 people $25 million to settle a fraud case involving Trump University.

• Trump was required to pay eight charities $2 million after his own charity was closed due to what the judge in the case referred to as “a shocking pattern of illegality.”

• The Government Accountability Office recently announced that Trump broke the law when he withheld congressionally approved funds from Ukraine.

• Trump’s former longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, testified that campaign funds were illegally used to pay off two of Trump’s mistresses.

• Twenty-five women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, some of which includes rape.

• Trump has invited despots including Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House. He invited the Taliban to Camp David and gave classified intel to Russian ambassadors. He has bragged about receiving “beautiful love letters” from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

In the Upstate, we have, in the past, immortalized people of questionable character such as Wade Hampton and Richard Pearis. Let’s not continue this tradition.

ERIC ROGERS

Elm Street

Greenville