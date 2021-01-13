Letters to the Editor: Causeway construction may endanger travelers

We are concerned about the dangerous situation for those who travel by foot or bike between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island during upcoming construction.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System will be installing a water pipe along the causeway and plan to close the Ben Sawyer pedestrian and bicycle path, blocking safe access for six months.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation, the primary entity responsible for the safety of all travelers, has provided no alternative routing plan for people to walk, run or bike this corridor, or even an adjacent corridor, during the path’s closure.

What are people who use the path supposed to do for that time period?

There is no question that many who walk or bike will continue to travel the causeway using the road along with the cars.

Mount Pleasant, CWS and DOT have an obligation to provide safe access for non-motorized users during this period. The public needs to hear from leaders on how they intend to accomplish this.

People’s lives will be put in danger without a successful safety plan in place.

RICHARD MOSS

Cummings Circle

Mount Pleasant

NED HETTINGER

Ion Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Vaccine confusion

Friends of ours in Texas younger than I have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine and are scheduled for their second.

They aren’t in nursing homes nor do they work in health care. They’re just retired seniors in their late 60s, which is not even part of the Phase 1B group.

I don’t know what’s going on in South Carolina, but I do know I’ll most likely be voting for whoever opposes our governor in the next election.

KENT LEE

Club Course Drive

North Charleston

Seditious actions

In a Jan. 8 Post and Courier article by Jamie Lovegrove, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina stated that he and his cohorts in the House and Senate were not being seditious when they tried to usurp the voting public by protesting the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

His reasoning is that the various states in question were breaking their own election laws, their own state constitutions and the Constitution of the United States.

In each instance cited by Rep. Duncan, the various state and federal courts had findings that were opposite of Rep. Duncan’s hypothesis, or they were rebuffed by the U.S. Supreme Court. And the election commissions in each state certified lawful conclusions to the voting and vote counting in their states.

With that in mind, it seems that Rep. Duncan is saying that no matter what courts rule, if he disagrees with those rulings, they don’t count.

Don’t let him fool you. What he and the other representatives and senators did was indeed seditious.

It was seditious because in order to overturn the will of American voters, they were willing to set themselves above the laws of those states and above the Supreme Court of this land.

DAVID STEVENS

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan

Poll workers

I surmise that the writer of a Jan. 7 letter to the editor has never volunteered to be a poll worker.

I have been one for the past eight years: six as a poll worker and the last two as a poll clerk.

Does the writer think our state and local election workers just walk in off the street and are hired?

These wonderful, hardworking people who oversee our elections have their private lives gone over with a fine-tooth comb before they are appointed or hired.

They are dedicated to lawful elections.

Many have no concept about the amount of training all poll workers and clerks must undergo to work an election.

And 2020 was the first year we had a representative from the bomb squad come talk with us.

NAOMI RADCLIFF

Market Street

Charleston

Sabal palmetto

I chose to live in South Carolina in 1984 and I have never left, nor would I ever want to.

Ten years ago, I decided to spend the night in every county seat. My wife would draw the name from a bowl. It took more than four years, but my wife and I did it and could not be happier for the experience.

I noticed almost every state agency or county had a different image of the sabal palmetto.

Almost every license plate and every flag sold in every store had a different image.

As a lifetime member of the International Palm Society, I have seen my share of palms.

Although not a tree, the sabal palmetto is our state “tree.” Florida corrected its “state tree” on its state seal in 1985 after more than 100 years of living with the error.

South Carolina has had the correct sabal palmetto on its flag and seal from the inception.

I would love to be on a committee where images of the sabal could be sent, and then let our citizens vote on the image.

South Carolina could license the image, and we could finally look upon our flag honoring the battle at Fort Moultrie.

If any palm that was used in the fort’s defense looked like the palm on our flag, we would not have a flag with a sabal palmetto on it; we would have a flag with a Union Jack.

JOEL JOHNSON

Hackamore Drive

Warrenville