We sit quietly, watching all we hold near and dear become the parking lot of the South.

We watch directors of organizations make decisions without the inclusion of communities.

We try to address these decisions and we are not given answers.

I must ask myself, “How did we get to this point?”

Recently, a very busy thoroughfare in North Charleston District 3, which I represent, added three new bus stops along Greenridge Road without explanation. This brings the stops to a total of four on this road.

Each is on a very active road without sidewalks or the necessary curbing for safely getting on and off the bus.

The traffic in this corridor is something I have tried to address for the past four years.

Data was not shared with the impacted communities. Data was not shared with the city council member, who, at the time these stops were added, served on the CARTA Board.

Lastly, the two stops that should be removed are about 0.2 miles apart.

I want to be clear: Public transportation is needed, but data must be collected to ensure the need is really there. If the data supports these additions and if the communities are informed, this would have shown that we are fair in our decisions and that the need exists for these added stops in this very congested corridor.

CARTA, please show us the data. Meet with us to do a visual examination of the situation.

In this same corridor, we have the express buses for our new park-and-ride facility.

Growth, planning and implementation of anything without infrastructure upgrades and community input will have long-range negative effects.

VIRGINIA WHITE JAMISON

North Charleston City Councilwoman, District 3

Long Shadow Lane

North Charleston

Hicks omits details

Brian Hicks’ Jan. 26 Post and Courier column regarding Santee Cooper omits some important details. Most importantly, unless the state sells Santee Cooper, it would cost each residential customer $6,200 just to pay off the utility’s debt.

Santee Cooper’s only revenue source is its customers. Under a management agreement, or a “reform” plan, the debt doesn’t go away, and the utility will undoubtedly have to raise rates.

Santee Cooper’s debt also holds the company back from investing in a modern, resilient grid and clean energy options like solar. Customers are demanding renewable energy, and Santee Cooper is already far, far behind the national average in terms of renewable generation.

Many of Santee Cooper’s potential suitors have proven their ability to keep costs low while investing in new, cleaner energy.

And, let’s not forget the electric cooperatives that buy power from Santee Cooper say the state-owned utility’s wholesale rates are not just the highest in the state, but are the highest in the Southeast.

Soon, new proposals for Santee Cooper will be presented to the Legislature.

There’s no doubt that accepting the best offer to buy Santee Cooper that relieves its customers from paying any of the nuclear project debt and ensures lower long-term rates is the right decision for its customers and taxpayers.

LARRY KELLEY

North Ocean Boulevard

Surfside Beach

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Holistic brain health

I read the Jan. 20 Post and Courier Your Health section article, “Another look at optimizing the brain,” by Bill Simpson.

Being a functional medicine psychiatrist, I am always pleased to see references to holistic approaches to brain health.

Dr. Dale Bredesen, a neurologist and author of “The End of Alzheimer’s,” has taught me a lot these past few years.

He teaches that what we get rid of often helps more than what we add.

Dr. Bredesen estimates that 40% of dementia is due to mycotoxins from mold spores in water-damaged buildings. In my practice, even more are affected.

Then there is mercury from our sushi and old amalgam tooth filings, chronic viruses unattended to, glyphosate from pesticides in our food and chlorine in our water that kills off good bacteria.

These are all things that can be addressed.

Dr. Bredesen’s research also has shown that it is often things just like this that cause amyloid plaque to proliferate.

Other causes are lack of hormones or low vitamin D3, high blood sugar, and generally anything that causes inflammation.

Since the amyloid is acting like a patch over the damaged neurons, before we get rid of our amyloid, we need to find out what is causing it, and rid ourselves of that first.

DR. CAROLINE SMYTHE

Wappoo Drive

Charleston