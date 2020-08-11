Letters to the Editor: Cane Bay access should have been better planned

The headline on Page A3 in the Aug. 3 Post and Courier concerning Cane Bay didn’t tell the whole story.

The headline of Thomas Novelly’s article focused on the fact that Berkeley County finally got its act together and completed a second egress/access to one of the nation’s fastest growing master-planned communities.

The fact that Berkeley County Council and Gramling Brothers Real Estate and Development could have let almost 5,000 homes be built on a four-mile, two-lane, dead-end street with no alternative evacuation route is irresponsible.

Kudos to those residents who kept the issue at the forefront.

MARCIA JAKAB

Harbor Trace

Summerville

Don’t shame the poor

This is a response to the Aug. 4 letter to the editor that the $600 stimulus unemployment payments (that still haven’t been renewed) are “too generous.”

The myth is that laid-off minimum-wage workers are refusing to go back to their old jobs because they make too much money doing nothing while collecting benefits.

I have yet to see this backed up by hard evidence.

But even if this is true, it is wrong to shame workers who make less than the minimum wage by insinuating that their poverty is their fault.

The problem is they are not paid a decent wage for honest work by their employers.

We should be trying to lift our fellow citizens out of their poverty, not blaming them for their predicament.

JOHN M. APICELLA

Hagerty Drive

Charleston

Global disease impact

Thursday’s online commentary, “U.S. Senate must deliver a global pandemic response,” written by Upstate readers Beth Ellen Holimon and Jim Hennigan, makes a great deal of sense.

While it’s true that the needs of the global community in this time of pandemic crisis are likely to be overshadowed, overlooked and perhaps even forgotten in favor of domestic concerns, it is even more vital for us to acknowledge and recognize how the elimination of diseases and viruses like COVID-19 around the world can have a lasting impact on the future of the United States.

We have already seen how quickly a disease can spread from country to country until it engulfs the entire world, leaving hundreds of thousands dead in its wake.

It is up to the U.S. and its partners to continue to support the organizations and groups who work tirelessly to ensure that future pandemics never reach our shores.

As the next COVID-19 relief measure is being debated, it should cause concern for all of us that whatever is adopted will fall far short of what’s needed to supplement funding for these global organizations, potentially erasing the decades of progress that have been made in the fight against TB, AIDS, malaria, malnutrition and poverty around the world.

JUDY BELLO

Beach Farm Lane

Edisto Island

Grand Strand bureau

I read with great interest news of the Post and Courier hires for the Grand Strand bureau.

Most of my career was at South Carolina ETV in Columbia, but my youth in Myrtle Beach was informed by my parents’ daily subscriptions to The News and Courier and The (Charleston) Evening Post.

I began reading those in fourth grade.

I am retired now, and the trends in growth for the area, Brunswick County, N.C., to Georgetown County, astound a fellow who left in 1969.

The growth has exceeded thought. The money to promote tourism seems to have been spent in odd ways.

It is just the time to put a team of reporters’ “boots on the ground.” Thank you.

TOM FOWLER

Wisteria Drive

Sunset Beach

Dire situation

Well, it seems that the days, months and years are flying by too fast. Being a senior citizen, I look back as a child when I couldn’t wait to grow older.

As you grow, you need a bigger bike, one that will take the bumps better as well as get your butt home on time.

Later, you get your driver’s license and can run errands for the family to help out, as well as an opportunity to get a better job.

During those times I worked sometimes three jobs. But we never had to deal with these plague conditions or bad environmental issues, except maybe polio, whooping cough, measles, etc.

Now as we travel out to obtain necessary things from the drugstore, grocery store, gas station and other places, it blows my mind to see people not wearing masks and the ignorance of these individuals.

We’re certainly in a dire situation now. To rid us from this severe impedance of our daily lives and schedules, we all must adhere to the advice handed down from experienced professionals.

It’s critical that we all follow safe habits for our own good as well as our children and grandchildren.

BARRY GOSSETT

Spring Creek Road

North Charleston