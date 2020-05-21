Letters to the Editor: Candidates not offering very good impressions

I just got my absentee ballot in the mail for the June 9 primary election. It doesn’t matter which political party I’m going to vote for to understand the point of this letter.

That point is: A candidate only gets one chance to make a first impression.

I didn’t recognize any of the eight names for three different offices on my ballot, though I read The Post and Courier daily and try to follow local news. None of the candidates has sent me anything about themselves in the mail. So I went online to try to learn more. Here’s what I found:

One candidate doesn’t appear on the local political party’s list of candidates. Online, I saw that the person lives in Charleston County and is a candidate, but nothing more.

Three candidates have no websites, but their Facebook pages show lots of photos of themselves and lists of endorsers, but no information about their qualifications for office.

Two candidates have extensive websites. One writes in generalities about priorities. The other offers photos, endorsers and a personal belief to be qualified for office through a somewhat-related career and good personality.

Two other candidates have detailed websites showing that they understand the qualifications necessary for the offices they seek and career experience proving they have those qualifications.

Unless something changes, I’ll mark just two choices on my absentee ballot.

SHARON FRATEPIETRO

George Street

Charleston

Santee Cooper leaders

The Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce recently made a Freedom of Information request to Santee Cooper regarding its diversity and inclusion practices.

The Georgetown-based chamber cited Santee Cooper’s lack of diversity among its board members (nine white men, one white woman) and its executive management team (five white men, one white woman and one black woman).

These grumblings are not new. Several minority lawmakers have voiced concerns over Santee Cooper’s lack of diversity, but now the public is getting involved and this could prove disastrous for Santee Cooper and its “good ol’ boy” way of doing business.

This FOIA request stemmed from questions asked of Santee Cooper during a February House Ways and Means Committee hearing about its diversity practices.

Enough is enough.

Failed business ventures, lying to lawmakers, backroom dealings at the Statehouse and now this; it is time to rid our state of the responsibility of running Santee Cooper. It needs to be sold, then the right thing needs to be done with its management staff with regard to diversity.

ERICA KING

Waring Road

Hanahan

Bridge Run bummer

I entered the Bridge Run this year. When it got moved from April to August, I was offered two alternatives: 1. Run in August or 2. Submit a time for the “Virtual Bridge Run.”

Since I could not be in Charleston for the August run, I submitted a time for the virtual race.

Then on May 15, the 2020 run was canceled. With the cancellation, another option was offered, which was to transfer registration to 2021.

But when I tried to transfer my registration to 2021, I was prevented because I had sent in a time for the virtual race. This is hardly fair.

Why should I be precluded from transferring my registration because I sent in a time for the “virtual race”?

I would hope the newspaper can bring some pressure to bear to allow everyone who wants to transfer registration be allowed to do so.

LARRY WARREN

Linkside Court

Isle of Palms

Loss of great citizen

Charleston recently lost one if its finest citizens, philanthropists and leaders: Burt Schools.

The obituary in The Post and Courier listed many of his wonderful accomplishments, but there were so many more that it would take an entire section of the newspaper to list all of them and the organizations with which he was affiliated.

Not only was he a successful fundraiser, he gave generously and willingly to those organizations and so many other worthwhile endeavors.

I would like to point out that he was instrumental in securing needed funding for the Charleston Animal Society.

Burt was on the original Capital Campaign Committee for the society’s new shelter. He aided without hesitation the project and provided extraordinary leadership as well, which paved the way for its success.

We are fortunate in our community to have so many wonderful leaders and beneficent individuals, but we lost one of the finest with the passing of Burt Schools.

CHARLES J. KARESH

Ivy Green Way

Charleston