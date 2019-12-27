A Dec. 4 Post and Courier article by Andrew Brown on the Goose Creek referendum to create a municipal utility to power Century Aluminum at lower costs brought up an important aspect that’s been missing in all the debates about Santee Cooper. The article begs the questions: How stable is Santee Cooper? Does the state-owned utility have the capabilities to continue operating at its current costs and keep its promise to not raise rates now that it’s losing a large customer?

In a Nov. 24 Post and Courier article, Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall stated that if Santee Cooper loses Century as a customer, it would raise the cost of energy for everyone else.

In a letter to the mayor of Goose Creek, the CEO wrote, “Santee Cooper’s other retail and wholesale power customers will see higher power prices.”

On Dec. 3, the citizens of Goose Creek voted to create their own municipal utility to power Century.

For weeks now, we’ve been hearing about Santee Cooper’s business plan and how it is not going to raise rates on customers for the next five years.

Is Santee Cooper already creating caveats so it can renege on its promise not to raise rates for five years now that Century will no longer be a customer?

At the very least, Bonsall’s letter to the Goose Creek mayor calls into question how Santee Cooper can make long-term promises about not raising rates, considering the unpredictability of the market and its dependence on specific customers.

Digital billboards

I read with horror that an outdoor advertising company is still trying to get approval for digital billboards along U.S. Highway 17 and other heavily traveled roads in Mount Pleasant.

Having moved here recently from Jacksonville, Florida, I can testify to the dangerous distraction caused by these billboards.

The last thing needed by drivers on Mount Pleasant’s overcrowded roads is the distraction of flashing billboards. There are too many accidents already, and these will contribute to more.

The request was wisely turned down once; we urge our town council to keep turning it down in the name of public safety.

If you support someone who mocks the handicapped, that is you. If you support someone who mocks a 16-year-old girl with Aspergers, that is you. If you support someone who mocks a Gold Star family, that is you. You are what you do.

Sister Anne

While reading the article on the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy order in the Dec. 24 Post and Courier, I noticed that Sister Anne Francis is the order’s archivist.

It’s worth noting that for many years she was a well-loved professor in the History Department at the College of Charleston.

Sister Anne Francis Campbell was appointed assistant professor at the college in 1967 and was ultimately promoted to professor in 1976. She earned her B.S. degree in history at Fordham University in 1954, her master’s in social studies at CCNY in 1957 and her doctorate in history at St. Louis University in 1968. The title of her Ph.D. dissertation was “Bishop England’s Sisterhood, 1829-1929.”

Sister Anne taught a wide variety of courses in the History Department. Her intense interest in her discipline and her concern about the intellectual development of her students were universally recognized, while her balanced views and lively style established a wonderful rapport with her classes.

She received the faculty’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 1980.

Sister Anne was equally conscientious in her service to her colleagues. She was well known for her tact, serenity and fair-mindedness. During her term as chairperson of the History Department (1975-78), she continued to use these qualities to lead rather than to push.

When the sisters of the order elected her as Mother Superior in 1980, she felt that she must give her full time to her new responsibilities. Clearly, she is still serving her beloved order.

‘Hotel City’

Is the Holy City becoming the “Hotel City?”

