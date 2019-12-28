Oh boy! Merry holidays and Happy New Year! Welcome to the wonderful season of business license renewal.

Current licenses expire on Dec. 31, but to renew a license, one has to report gross receipts for the year. How can you do this except at midnight Dec. 31?

Local customers understand this, but national customers will be holding payment on a technicality, waiting for paperwork that will be issued in one to three weeks.

It may just be me as a frustrated bookkeeper, but even my dog can understand there is something wrong with this system

Licenses should not expire before you even have the data to renew them. And this does not even address the issue of gross receipts. That is a whole other issue.

CAT COOK

Bookkeeper of 35-plus years

Lincolnville Road

Ladson

Should have voted ‘No’

With all due respect to former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, a true act of courage by Joe Cunningham would have been to not vote for impeachment instead of following his party’s leaders.

The frivolous, trumped-up allegations to justify impeachment is setting a terrible precedent that may become the norm whenever Congress disagrees with the president.

This is not what we urgently needed, ever.

ANDREW (DREW) WISE

Haulover Drive

Johns Island

Childhood trauma

The Charleston County School District receives $5 million to address trauma in school-age children.

Oprah said it best, after she did an interview with Dr. Bruce Perry on “60 Minutes” in March 2018: If she could dance on the table to make people pay attention to this issue of treating childhood trauma she would.

Oprah also said, by interviewing Dr. Perry, she learned even more about the issue of childhood trauma that changed the way she looks at life. It also brought attention of the need to fix the trauma in children first and then move to address other issues.

Congratulations to Lisa Allison and others for receiving the $5 million grant to address trauma in the schools. I was fortunate to attend the first Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) summit in Columbia in 2016 sponsored by Children’s Trust of S.C.

I learned what the ACEs study has accomplished since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did the study in 1995: how childhood trauma affects health across a lifetime and that adverse childhood experiences are the single greatest unaddressed public health threat facing our nation.

I support CCSD reaching out to elected officials for more funding for Ms. Allison’s work before CCSD makes any changes with respect to children moving from one school to another, and engaging Children’s Trust of S.C.

LEE MOULTRIE

Hainsworth Drive

North Charleston

Vote for impeachment

Interestingly, Nancy Mace’s op-ed attacking Joe Cunningham because of his vote for impeachment never offered a reason to vote against it. It isn’t merely a question of a vote for or against Donald Trump; it’s a question of whether the president violated his oath of office.

Did he obstruct the investigation? Yes, he refused to produce documents or evidence, forbade public servants from testifying, even refused to offer any kind of substantive defense.

Did he do the acts cited in the impeachment resolution? Clearly he did, and no evidence suggests he didn’t. That leaves the question of whether those acts amount to an impeachable offense.

It is up to the Senate to decide whether to remove Trump from office. Joe Cunningham’s vote was principled. Based on the evidence, there was no other conscionable choice. He has, in fact, been a hardworking, effective congressman. He isn’t mad at anybody. His opponent clearly is, and since Mace offers zero substantive reasons to defend Trump, I’d say Cunningham did just fine.

KELSAY MEEK

Quay Circle

Charleston

Climate solution?

It seems obvious to me that mankind is going to turn to geoengineering to solve the problem of global warming. It’s a last ditch solution but, then, that is where we are headed.

Changing the albedo (reflectivity) of the planet by spraying compounds into the stratosphere has the same effect as volcanoes, such as Mount Pinatubo in 1993, which had a cooling effect on the planet.

Also the cost of such geoengineering is not unacceptably large. Given humanity’s inability to accept short-term pain for long-term gain, this is probably the only effective alternative that will be left.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant