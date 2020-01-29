The business leaders and members of the Economic Leadership Council collectively employ about 10 percent of the tri-county workforce, so we have a vested interest in the educational opportunities of our future talent.
We believe all children deserve access to a great education that prepares them for success in life. Addressing inequality without diminishing academic quality must be a priority. Addressing early childhood well-being and literacy is also critical for our four local school districts.
Our community cannot succeed with the educational status quo. We can only succeed with community-wide, accountable and collaborative efforts centered on change for our children.
We have met with all four superintendents, reviewed their strategic plans, and we stand behind their visions. The four public school districts in the tri-county area are led by knowledgeable, experienced professionals who act in the best interests of all children, not a select few.
Implementation takes time, and it is in the best interest of our children, parents, teachers and our community that our school district leadership posts not become revolving doors, thereby robbing us of continuity of leadership.
If the Lowcountry is to create and sustain a community where people and businesses thrive for generations, together we must invest in quality education for all children. We must disrupt the status quo and support our educators, giving them the resources and leeway to make difficult but necessary changes.
For our economy to prosper, companies must have skilled employees, and that starts in the classroom. We encourage all employers to lend their support to local educators, speak up and engage in their local school districts.
Productive collaboration between business, academic and government leaders fosters creative thinking, encourages a results-oriented approach and will position this community as a forward-focused destination for business and families.
ANITA ZUCKER
Chairwoman, Economic Leadership Council
Jenkins Avenue
North Charleston
Dangers of 5G
I am writing to acknowledge a growing concern regarding the deployment of 5G technology across our city. These new 5G antennas are being installed in our communities without public comment and without our consent.
The idea of this new technology is to use untapped bandwidth of the extremely high-frequency millimeter wave (30 GHz-300 GHz), in addition to some lower and mid-range frequencies.
These high-frequency millimeter waves travel only short distances. They don’t travel well through buildings, and they tend to be absorbed by rain and plants, which leads to signal interference.
Thus, the necessary infrastructure requires many smaller wireless antennas placed lower to the ground on practically every lamp post and utility pole.
The effects of this type of prolonged radiation on the public, in addition to the 2G, 3G and 4G radiation we are already exposed to, have yet to undergo the rigors of long-term testing.
At a recent hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, the FCC admitted that no 5G safety studies have been conducted or funded by the agency or the telecom industry, and that none are planned.
The guidelines used by the FCC regarding human exposure to radio frequencies from cell towers were established more than 20 years ago.
Much has changed since then, and those guidelines are now obsolete. It’s no wonder that apprehension exists over potential risks to both human and environmental health.
Whitney Rainero
Lord Ashley Drive
Charleston
Trade agreement
The recently signed and tremendously important phase one trade agreement with China sets up a much needed process to resolve disputes with the Peoples Republic of China in a 90-day period.
This is a crucial step forward and away from dependence on the World Trade Organization’s dispute resolution process, which has often dragged on for years.
Robert E. Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative and a 30-year veteran in international trade law, is a man we all should know and thank.
The trade deal will benefit many sectors of our economy as China buys more from our farmers and manufacturers.
Equally important, President Donald Trump and his economic team have turned the spotlight on President Xi, “leader for life” of China and the threat a Communist-led country presents as it seeks to become the sole global superpower.
R. Clark Thompson
Pignatelli Crescent
Mount Pleasant
Market repeat
How do we repeat the stock market experience of 1929? Repeat after me: Cash is trash, cash is trash, cash is trash, cash is trash.
There you have it. Send the market to the moon and crash it in the desert.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant