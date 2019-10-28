The lead editorial in the Oct. 17 Post and Courier on our need to “build better kids” moved me. It emphasized a need for better educations. Let’s go beyond their schooling. Let’s bolster their sense of self-worth.

Let’s also call upon them to become capable and responsible adults. Too many have little self-confidence. Some are overconfident. Many fail to grow up and look after themselves responsibly.

Most parents do well raising their children. However, about a third of our children are neglected, abused, overindulged or some combination of the three. They tend not to finish school and are more inclined to drug and alcohol abuse, crime and an early death.

The solution is a major public health campaign to reach out to kids who are at risk. Send qualified interventionists into their homes, neighborhoods and playgrounds. Schools can mount after-school and summer programs for them. Churches, Scouts, the YMCA/

YWCA and other organizations can do more to step up.

We’ve had a successful public campaign against cigarette smoking. We have attacked air and water pollution. Efforts to address climate change are afoot. We are overdue in focusing on our children. Let’s champion child conservation.

DR. CHARLES BENSONHAVER

Drake for District 1

Electing the best and most qualified candidate for City Council District 1 is crucial for building on what is good and making the quality of life even better in our beloved Charleston.

Angela Black Drake is that person.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Angela for 20 years. I have seen first-hand her commitment to serving others. She is a proven leader and possesses the leadership qualities to lead District 1 in the future.

Some of her leadership roles include president-elect of the Daniel Island Rotary Club, past president of the Historic Ansonborough Neighborhood Association, board member of Charleston Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Preservation Society of Charleston and former board member of the Gibbes Museum.

Confidence in Angela’s ability to serve us well is evidenced by her endorsements from The Charleston Chamber of Commerce, The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and The Charleston Livability PAC.

Angela Black Drake has been and is committed to preserving and protecting our Holy City.

SALLY CASTENGERA

Disappointed

I’m a Summerville resident who recently wrote to the candidates in the upcoming election to get their positions on several issues I feel are important. One candidate, Terry Jenkins, replied that, unfortunately, with everything to be done between now and the election, there was no time to respond in writing adequately to the complex and meaningful questions I raised.

That was disappointing. I think that if a candidate has ideas or plans concerning the issues I raised, it wouldn’t take much time to write down the bare bones and send it to me.

The candidate also mentioned that the issues had been addressed to some degree before and that I should look online or in the material previously distributed.

It seems if the issues have been addressed in written form, it should be a simple task to send them to me. I realize that putting out yard signs is a time-consuming task, but shouldn’t candidates be able to tell me their positions rather than suggesting that I should go find them?

I’m quite busy too so there probably won’t be enough time for me to vote on Nov 5.

MARK ECKELS

Luck of the draw

I review applications for residency surgical training from hundreds of students in their final year of medical school. It is intensely competitive. Students are highly accomplished academically and clinically, and most have backgrounds in public service.

As part of the process, they submit a personal statement about their lives and decisions. I am always struck by the remarkable histories some of these gifted students tell about their families. A sizable minority of applicants are immigrants or children of immigrants who have come from all over the world. Some are refugees. Some have parents who left professional jobs to work two low-skill jobs here to give their children opportunities. These young adults have worked their way through our educational system to be competitive with the best and brightest. They are a testament to hard work and dedication. They will make tremendous contributions to our society.

We cannot close our borders to them.

I do not deny that we have difficult immigration problems. I don’t want open borders, but I do want those in authority to realize that if we block this incredible talent, the talent will go elsewhere, and we Americans will suffer the consequences.

John Glaser

