Letters to the Editor: Build up relationships, don't build walls

My neighborhood on James Island has an easement between two of our houses that leads to an adjacent neighborhood’s common ground.

The grounds are nice. They contain an open field, playground, basketball court and even a tennis court.

Almost 15 years ago, my neighborhood hoped our friends to the east would one day let us “buy in” to their grounds, but as things go, it was never arranged.

Months ago, our neighbors to the east built a big, beautiful fence at the end of that easement.

I’m sure it was well-meaning. They have had to deal with innumerable trespassing dog-walkers and mischievous basketball-playing children (not to mention we never paid our fair share).

I suppose that is why I’m not surprised to hear West Ashley Councilmember Harry Griffin float leaving the city of Charleston if a new tax is passed.

Leaving and building walls are all the rage.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, in his book “Them: Why We Hate Each Other — and How to Heal,” hypothesizes that the rising polarization that defines our country and local politics is caused by a loss of community.

He suggests that for all of our technological connectedness, people are actually increasingly isolated.

We spend less time with each other, and this sense of loss leads to increased tribalism. I’m certain the pandemic has not made things any easier.

Perhaps, however, forming new tribes is not the anecdote that we might hope it to be. Might I suggest, instead, a backyard barbecue?

MICHAEL McCABE

Harrods Lane

Charleston

Affordable housing fix

I think Charleston County voters were correct to not pass the recent affordable housing referendums.

First, Charleston County Council and other related committee members should be required to live in some of the affordable housing in Charleston for at least a month.

This experience would give them the opportunity to see how badly planned and, in some cases, designed, managed and constructed these projects are.

They would see how millions of dollars are wasted when appointed officials and staff with no real construction experience are put in charge.

There is opportunity for substandard materials and fixtures to be used.

While millions have been spent on units, they still have missing window screens, inaccessible light fixtures and little to no sound-proofing.

Some management companies have never inspected properties or have allowed nonfunctioning vehicles to remain in parking slots for a year.

Units are designed like small cells, or the second bedroom isn’t large enough for a single bed. In Charleston, it’s not unusual for one person be approved for a unit and then have extended family and friends move in.

Applications for Section 8 subsidies for low-income renters are not even being accepted.

Who ever dreamed that $1,600 a month is affordable rent?

Many elderly who depend on Social Security have a monthly income of between $600 to $1,000. What is the plan to house them?

Mary Gallagher

Dandridge Road

Walterboro

Neighborhood House

In these thankful times, I have come across some very wonderful unsung heroes to be thankful for.

I have been looking for someone who would take used clothing.

It seemed almost no one wants to take anything but new. That’s when I came across Neighborhood House, a community outreach of Our Lady of Mercy.

I spoke with Tina about donating used clothes. She and everyone I met there are so cheerful and does such great work for those in need.

This nonprofit takes gently used clothing, as well as many other items. The workers are so gracious.

If you have used clothing or other items to donate, I suggest taking them to the location at 77 and 79 America St.

I applaud Neighborhood House in Charleston.

CYNTHIA THOMPSON

Eastern White Pines Road

Ladson

COVID aftereffects

Do not think that you are immune to the ravages of COVID-19 because you are younger.

Thousands of COVID survivors, who experienced mild to no symptoms, are now suffering from debilitating health issues, including violent headaches, pain and weakness of limbs, “foggy” brain, memory problems, tremors, fatigue and more, according to physicians at Mt. Sinai Health system in New York.

Mt. Sinai has created a special program to study these patients who suddenly began to show these symptoms months after experiencing COVID.

They are in their 20s and 30s. They were vital, healthy people before this. Among them are a former marathon runner and a professional weight trainer, who now have trouble getting out of bed some days.

These are the new victims of the coronavirus, and the medical world has no answers for them. The fear is that this may be only the tip of the iceberg.

Do not think that you are immune to the virus at any age. Beware the unknown and protect yourself and others in every way that you can.

TISH LYNN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston