Letters to the Editor: Build barrier to reduce I-26 noise for North Charleston residents

North Charleston City Councilwoman Virginia Jamison has fought for years for noise reduction in Northwood Estates.

Northwood is one of the nicer places to live in North Charleston. Residents keep up their properties and take pride in living here.

We are racially diverse, have a large elementary school and a city park.

What we don’t have is any support from the local or state governments to eliminate one of the our vexing problems, which is the constant roar of traffic on I-26.

I live about a quarter-mile from I-26, and I hear the traffic 24 hours a day.

Several years ago, I put in expensive double pane, hurricane proof windows mainly to eliminate some of the noise.

My bedroom windows face east in the direction of I-26 and it still is very disturbing.

Going outside to enjoy our yard is like eating in a roadside rest area.

The dozens of homes that back up to the road have lost 10 % to 15% of their value because of road noise.

The time has come to quit doing more studies and spend some of the tax money that citizens pay to reduce or eliminate the noise and improve the quality of life for all the residents of Northwood and the other affected areas of I-26 growth.

Action is required now.

MEREDITH GOING

Delhi Road

North Charleston

Thanks to library

Books are a large part of my life and I wish to share the delight of talking to the staff of the Otranto Road Regional Library and having an order delivered with safety precautions to my car.

The Charleston County Public Library has opened access to books, films and music that is not otherwise available through its electronic access portals. Call your local branch for the details you need. Thank you CCPL!

ANN KELLEY-ZABAWA

Pine Cone Court

Ladson

Father’s Day gift

“I cannot imagine coming back here again ... ever.” The speaker was one of the six men on our church’s weeklong construction mission to a village in Ecuador, the first such trip. (We didn’t yet imagine there’d be four more.)

At 9,000 feet, our breathing was wheezy. The equator meant sunburn. With spotty WiFi, communicating with family in Charleston was problematic. The solar-heated showers were chilly. Meals were blandly predictable with potatoes and roasted corn.

“It is hard to imagine,” another grumbled.

The biggest problem was we six were an “island,” isolated by our inability to speak Spanish. The local preacher visited our construction site periodically and translated what our foreman wanted us to do.

By Sunday, our seventh day — Father’s Day — we were tuckered. We were worshipping with our hosts in their small chapel, which was the size of a Quonset hut.

The “pews” were cheap white plastic deck chairs. The service was in Spanish. We felt more apart, more “other” than ever.

For the dads on the team, being far from home this day was salt in the wound. Yet the local Sunday school teacher seemed to aggravate our separation from family by calling the church’s little ones to the front. Then she called up the church’s fathers, one by one, each to accept a homemade card from his cherub.

When the church’s dads were taken care of, the cherubim lingered. Then one of “our” dads elbowed me and pointed to the altar. Six cards remained to be given out. We grinned.

“Imagine that,” I said.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Police history lesson

“Defund the police” is disturbing as it suggests the removal of our police and hints at the introduction of socially correct neighborhood volunteers.

I believe a history lesson of another movement many years ago is appropriate.

During the unrest in Germany after World War I, the Sturmabteilung, or brown shirts, were born. It was the first line of action for the Nazi Party as a violent volunteer paramilitary group that promoted and engaged in street fighting and civil disruptions.

Does this sound familiar?

As the Nazi agenda progressed, the Gestapo, or secret police, was formed in 1933. The Gestapo had authority over all law enforcement without judicial review. It focused on religious dissent, student opposition, general opposition and military conspiracy.

It also used protective custody, which allowed the imprisonment of dissidents without judicial procedures. Firearms and vehicles were confiscated. All personal rights were taken.

We are entering into a very dangerous path. No rational person can condone the tragedy in Minneapolis and corrective steps must be taken. But we must regain our sanity, support our government, honor the flag and our heroes, reestablish a working two-party system and restore law and order.

JIM WATTS

Garmouth Court

Mount Pleasant

Fight Alzheimer’s

In spite of recent appropriations and research, we still need medical breakthroughs in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Experts believe that without those breakthroughs, the number of cases will triple by 2050, with a projected impact of $1 trillion.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. It is the only top-10 cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.

This will be my third Father’s Day without my dad, who fought the disease for 16 years. In his final years, he did not know his children or remember my mom, who he was married to for 50 years. He had trouble with simple acts, such as eating.

This could be your father, your mother or any other family member, or it could be you.

Please contact U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham to let him know this needs to be a budget and policy priority.

This is the most expensive disease in the country based on care dollars, the economic loss of caregivers who quit their jobs to care for family members and in terms of individuals who are no longer contributing members of society.

There is no price that can be put on the heartache every family impacted by the disease endures. Contact Alz.org if you need more information. I appreciate your efforts, and I know that my dad would as well.

CHERYLL WOODS-FLOWERS

Old Village Drive

Mount Pleasant