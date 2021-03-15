Letters to the Editor: Bring back the best after year of dealing with pandemic

One year ago, South Carolina had its first recorded COVID-19 case.

Within 10 days, the world stopped. Except ... it didn’t stop.

Skies became bluer. Air became cleaner. Extraneous noise lessened. Wildlife flourished.

But so much of our activity stopped.

Schools closed. Businesses closed. There were no sports, no concerts, no movies, no dining in restaurants. There was very little socialization and way too much division.

Now things we missed are coming back. Let’s bring back the best.

Bring back or maintain your health. Exercise, drink lots of water, eat sensibly, take some vitamins.

If you smoke, quit. If you drink too much, stop. If you don’t drink, have one.

Bring back or maintain your humanity, a sense of responsibility, a sense of humor, a sense of perspective.

And let’s stop pointing fingers of blame at Republicans, at Democrats, at whites, at blacks and at people on the other side of the street.

And let’s start treating other people not as how we perceive they treat us, but as we would have them treat us.

Life is short. You only die once, so live well.

PHILIP BEAUREGARD

Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard

Charleston

Left lane a nonissue

Some impatient S.C. legislators are trying to push through a bill that would result in left-lane drivers paying higher fines or going to jail if they stay in the left lane and block someone from passing them.

It seems that Rep. Cezar McKnight, D-Kingstree, thinks the left lane is his, by right of election, and we’d best get out of his way.

This is one reason why many people have no respect for elected officials.

Maybe they need to work on employment issues, education and, yes, even address COVID-19 issues, all of which are worthy of their time. Left-lane driving is not.

WILLIAM STARNES

Vincent Astor Drive

Johns Island

Let immigrants serve

Why not offer immigrants coming across our borders illegally the opportunity to become legal American citizens by joining a branch of the military? If they are 18 years of age, have no criminal record or physical disability, what would prohibit them from serving?

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

After a required number of years in service, they could automatically become citizens if they served honorably.

It would give them a chance to learn English; be provided dental and medical care; teach them a skill; help pay for college, meals, clothes and a safe place to live while earning U.S. citizenship while serving their new country.

I would much rather my children join the military and have a chance at a new life than not know if they have food to eat and a safe place to sleep.

IMOGENE C. THOMAS

Orleans Road

Charleston

What is the origin?

I would like to see all retail outlets, including Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and others, to be required to prominently display the origin of all products they offer for sale.

This is not to sound xenophobic, but many Americans would likely prefer not to purchase products from other countries if, and when, comparable items are manufactured in the U.S.

DAVID G. FLESHMAN

Pepperwood Court

Charleston

Fund mitigation plan

The March 3 Post and Courier article, “SC office was supposed to fund flood projects, but Gov. McMaster didn’t ask for money,” highlighted the need to capitalize the state’s newest mitigation revolving loan fund so that communities can implement projects to make them flood-ready.

February storms in Horry County are a stark reminder that the revolving loan fund, created last year to get homeowners out of harm’s way, would find plenty of borrowers if there were only money in the coffers.

Fortunately, state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, and state Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, are calling for a $50 million infusion into the fund.

Their colleagues in the General Assembly should follow their lead and ensure that communities hit with recurring flooding can cover the sometimes costly local match needed to access federal dollars for these risk reduction projects.

And it’s a smart investment: Research shows a savings to society of $6 for every $1 invested in disaster mitigation.

Gov. Henry McMaster took the important step last October of signing the legislation creating the Office of Resilience and the revolving loan fund.

With fewer than 100 days until the official start of hurricane season, lawmakers should now give the programs the resources they require. That would help shift the cycle of spending away from costly recovery and toward funding resilience projects that keep residents from becoming inundated in the first place.

YARON MILLER

Flood-prepared communities

program officer

The Pew Charitable Trusts

E Street Northwest

Washington