The recent news that the Boone Hall Farms Market on U.S. Highway 17 is closing may cause consternation for many who shop there.

Being on the “heading home” northbound side, many cars are seen there afternoons and during rush hour to pick up fresh or savory items for that evening’s meal and more before continuing homeward with a simple right-hand turn from the parking lot.

The good news that a new store will be located at the farm stand site does bring up a situation that the town of Mount Pleasant must address as this comes to fruition.

Cars crossing Highway 17 to or from the northbound side to enter or leave the relocated farm stand may cause a more dangerous situation at this intersection.

Adding many dozens of vehicles to this crossover on a daily basis is certain to add more risk for collisions, which, in turn, will add to more delays in both directions in this area. The traffic that results from annual events at the farm requires police to make crossing the road safer or, at times, prohibited.

The town of Mount Pleasant must work with this new store, which is on land that is now part of the town, to add controls or restrictions on left-hand turns into and out of the new location.

If not, we can certainly expect regular incidents to cause problems for drivers on the highway.

I’m glad to have fresh produce and more available here. But the safety of patrons and others on Highway 17 must be addressed before the new store opens, not after problems arise with unfortunate consequences.

MARK PALASEK

Stamby Place

Mount Pleasant

Lake landowners

The indifference by Santee Cooper to the landowners on lakes Moultrie and Marion is appalling.

God controls the weather, but Santee Cooper has the resources to control lake levels.

Thousands of homeowners on the lake require a lower lake level every year to maintain and repair retaining walls, docks, boat ramps, etc., yet through incompetence or indifference, lake levels are allowed to rise to flood stages, destroying walls, docks, ramps and beaches.

Last year, lake levels were kept at or near flood stage for most of the year, causing much damage to walls along the lake.

Now, after $30,000 of emergency repairs to my own wall, lake levels are nearing flood stage again and it’s not even the rainy season.

Every year during December and January, lake levels should be dropped 4-5 feet below flood stage for repairs to take place. Water levels should never be allowed to be closer than a foot from flood stage the rest of the year.

I’ve been on these lakes and the Santee River for more than 60 years and know they can be managed better than they are now.

Come on, Santee Cooper, do the right thing and control lake levels accordingly. It’s not that difficult.

RODNEY HOOKER

Lake Marion Lane

Vance

Dr. King’s strength

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As a Greek Orthodox Christian, I had the honor of meeting Archbishop Iakovos, former primate of the Greek Orthodox Church of North and South America, several times at my parish in New Jersey.

The archbishop courageously marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Ala., as was pictured on the iconic 1965 Life magazine cover.

However, none of us can rest on the laurels of the past. We need to keep standing as Dr. King did for the oppressed, poor, hungry, homeless, abused, vulnerable and unheard.

Dr. King’s social justice was rooted in, and birthed from, his spiritual convictions — not the other way around.

To speak of him without mentioning from where his strength came paints only half the picture.

In fact, every memorable speech that he gave praised and glorified his Lord and savior. That was the source of his courage, his conviction and his mercy.

I am connected with and serve in many Christian communities and organizations in Charleston. It fuels my soul to see the food pantries, clothes closets, shelter and prison outreach ministry programs.

It is a great honor to be part of prayer teams serving those in need.

We honor the legacy of Dr. King and all of his followers in the world by continuing to be God’s warriors for his children.

We must serve the “least of these” and be known for our mercy, regardless of our faith path or denomination. This includes the spiritual beauty of our hearts.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston