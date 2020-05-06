Letters to the Editor: Boomers should follow stay-at-home orders

Reopening the country is not about testing, vaccines or caving in to “science deniers.” It’s about the baby boomers. As usual, we like to make it all about us.

Newly available CDC facts clearly indicate boomers are the main problem, or opportunity, depending on your point of view. Get us to stay home, and we can stop worrying about peak hospital capacities and scalable testing. And the rest of you can get back to your lives.

People 65 and over account for 16% of the U.S. population and 80% of COVID-19 deaths. And 92% of deaths occur among people 55 and older.

We boomers also are most at risk for hospitalization, along with people who have serious underlying medical conditions.

In other words, the vast majority of people infected with COVID-19 don’t require hospitalization and they don’t die. Can they get sick or spread the virus? Yes. But if you’re otherwise healthy and 18-54 years old, you’re more likely to die some other way than from COVID-19. Clearly, anyone with a serious medical condition should stay home, as should anyone of any age who is feeling sick.

But if boomers would stay home, roughly 80% of the U.S. population could start going back to their lives.

Please stay away from your stubborn parents and grandparents until this wave subsides.

“Essential” workers are already out there, even when essential means delivery of nail polish and toilet paper. These workers remain largely untested for COVID-19. Have they exhibited meaningful hospitalization or mortality rates higher than the rest of us? Not that I’m aware of.

Of course, all of us boomers like to think of ourselves as essential. Most of us are not. Let’s keep following the guidelines and allow the world to start moving on without us.

POLLY JUDSON

Cameron Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Senior citizens

There have been many articles, editorials and various other opinions about the plight of the incarcerated and minorities during the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.

Where is the same concern for our seniors in nursing facilities, many of whom have been locked down for two months?

This population is at far greater risks, yet they have been ignored by our political leaders when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

While it’s encouraging to see MUSC offering free testing to some minority communities, wouldn’t it make sense to test the highest-risk population?

Until there is repetitive testing for asymptomatic residents and staff at our nursing facilities, unnecessary deaths will continue.

ROBERT HOLDER

Carterett Avenue

Charleston

We have a choice

To the doctors, nurses, first responders, utility and sanitation workers and those who provide our food from farm to market, thank you.

With this pandemic, I hope people have been able to see how much of what we have and what we do is really excess and what I like to call “fluff.”

I think most people understand that ever-increasing population and industrial growth are not sustainable.

It has to end somewhere.

Perhaps this virus is letting us know we have reached that point, and if we don’t act, nature will.

Images and data that show how much clearer the air and water have become over the past six weeks should make us think what real quality of life is.

A healthy environment with clean air and water? Or a life full of excess with a need to be waited on so we don’t endure any inconvenience or physical effort?

MARTIN BLANCHARD

Turner Street

North Charleston

Be better people

We live on a pretty busy road. With the warmer weather and many people not going to work, the number of joggers, bike riders and walkers has picked up quite a bit.

My husband was placing a trash can on the street last week when two joggers almost knocked him into the street.

A quick “behind you” would have been nice.

We have never had so much small trash blow into our yard: cigar and candy wrappers, receipts from stores, paper napkins and small paper bags. What’s up with that?

And dog walkers seem to use the extra time as an excuse to let their dogs go in someone else’s yard. Neighbors are complaining about dog waste placed on top of their bags of leaves in plastic bags. Don’t do that because it goes to the landfill to be made into mulch. And guess where it is going to wind up? In your flower beds and yards where your children play.

We may not all be at work, but now is not the time to forget our good manners. Stop and think for a minute how would you feel if someone left a mess for your elderly mom and dad to pick up or trashed your neighborhood or yard?

Let’s all be better people.

IMOGENE THOMAS

Old Towne Road

Charleston