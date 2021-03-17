Letters to the Editor: Books offer mirrors, windows to readers

Recent opinions about the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to cease publication of six of the author’s books inspired me to share a school librarian’s viewpoint regarding troublesome titles.

School librarians, who are educators with an advanced degree, create collections of books that serve the interests and educational goals of our students and fellow teachers.

We invite our patrons to browse and select the books they want to read.

We respect our patrons’ First Amendment right to choose the titles they like.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, we also invited parents to visit the school library and check out books for their families.

We are dedicated to the concept of intellectual freedom. We don’t remove books from the shelf that we don’t like; however, we eagerly provide our patrons with new, inclusive, diverse titles.

School librarians are charged with using limited funds to purchase books that serve as “windows and mirrors” for our patrons.

In 1988, educator Emily Style introduced this concept, explaining that books that provide windows offer a view into reality, and books that reflect a reader’s own life are mirrors.

Accordingly, why wouldn’t we select and promote books that reflect our students and communities in a positive light?

While negative, racist and insensitive images might prompt a conversation in some students’ homes, we know that doesn’t always happen.

Charleston County School District librarians are exceptional educators and trustworthy stewards of district resources. We work in partnership with each other, our classroom teachers and our colleagues at Charleston County Public Library as we develop our collections.

We recently celebrated as one of our own district librarians was selected to receive the Intellectual Freedom Award from our state professional organization.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, I encourage parents to visit their school library. You’ll be amazed by the windows and mirrors you’ll find in the literature there.

KELLYANNE BURBAGE

School librarian

Mitchell Elementary

Sandcroft Drive

Charleston

Frustrating process

Every day I read in The Post and Courier and in online articles as well as see on television about all of the different groups receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s upsetting to me, however, that my husband, who is 71 and a former cancer patient at MUSC, has had his appointment postponed due to lack of vaccines.

I made his first appointment on Jan. 13 and received a March 22 appointment with a follow-up appointment for the second shot on April 12.

Those dates have been postponed and have yet to be rescheduled. It seems to me that large hospital systems such as Medical University of South Carolina, Prisma Health, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and others should be the first to receive vaccines.

There are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people over age 65 who made their appointments through these large health care systems only to have their appointments postponed.

These are the most vulnerable individuals, yet so many others are being vaccinated ahead of them.

I’ve also spent an inordinate amount of time every day searching through the state DHEC website for other sources, all to no avail.

I’m fortunate that I’m able to navigate the extremely convoluted health care system in South Carolina. I feel sorry for all the individuals who have no access to the internet or no one to assist them in this complicated attempt to just get vaccinated.

There appears to be very little coordination between agencies, resulting in the most vulnerable being left by the wayside.

VIRGINIA RICHARDSON

Heather Drive

Mount Pleasant

Salute to vaccinators

The people working the last mile of vaccine delivery in South Carolina deserve admiration.

From the teams directing traffic to the teams processing forms to the shot-givers to the post-vaccination staff, every one of these individuals at the Roper St. Francis North Charleston drive-thru demonstrated good cheer, efficiency and professionalism despite the long workdays and inclement weather.

They know they are dispensing hope to thousands of people. A salute is in order.

HUNTER GEORGE

Monhegan Way

Mount Pleasant

Credit union woes

In the March 14 Post and Courier article by reporter Stephen Hobbs, “Council member’s financial woes grow,” there is a mention of the National Credit Union Administration assuming conservatorship of the Community Owned Federal Credit Union in Charleston.

This left me saddened.

Mr. Hobbs chronicles what seems to be a fiduciary fiasco of epic proportions.

Having been a protege of the late Esau Jenkins, I know how hard he worked to secure that credit union and how much it meant to him as a co-founder.

The Community Owned Federal Credit Union was his passion, and he worked tirelessly promoting it every opportunity he got. Whether it was an audience of one or an audience of 101, he encouraged citizens of the Lowcountry to become members.

Even though it was a small entity compared to some other banks and financial institutions, the Community Owned Federal Credit Union remained a financially solvent and viable lending source for more than half a century in the area.

It pains me to see an institution founded by African Americans to help African Americans countervail the racism and inequity of the banking industry now fighting to preserve its once solid standing in the community because of some unsound business practices.

I am confident, however, that the credit union will survive these financial challenges and become an autonomous body again. It has faithfully served so many for so long.

GERALD MACKEY

Harborsun Drive

Charleston