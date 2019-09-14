In my part-time job as a Lyft driver, I picked up a customer about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 after she had given a speech at a private school downtown.
I am writing to tell you how fortunate the woman was. As soon as I dropped her off and turned onto Line Street near the Post and Courier building, a front tire blew out, sending my car into a pole. I heard a bang, not realizing my airbags had deployed, and didn’t know what had happened.
I’m thankful God allowed the woman a safe arrival.
What I learned, though, is that life is precious, and we can never know what the next moment holds.
I want to the thank the Charleston police officers and paramedics who arrived within minutes and the people on Line Street who brought me water and gave me a safe place to stay until my husband arrived. I also want to thank an unknown witness and the man who called 911.
That day made me realize life can be taken in the blink of an eye. So to everyone, I say live each day as if it were your last and love as you have never loved before. I know God was watching over the two of us on that beautiful sunny day. Had I not given her a ride, I might have been back on the interstate, and the accident could have been fatal. Vehicles can be replaced but your life cannot.
Letitia Carter
East Main Street
Harleyville
Anti-gun blather
I read letters to the editor almost every day promoting a false narrative in support of liberal anti-gun groups.
They include terms like “assault weapons” and “high-capacity clips,” and worst of all the belief the Second Amendment is for citizens to protect themselves from criminals.
First, an AR-15 is not an “assault weapon,” just a semiautomatic like a shotgun. Also, no firearms produced today use a “clip.” Military clips were used to load ammo into magazines. All semiauto weapons have magazines in which bullets have to be loaded individually.
The most important truth is that the Second Amendment was written so citizens could own arms equal to that of the government to prevent precisely what liberals are trying to do through “gun control.”
The claim the founders never have meant the Second Amendment to include semiautos doesn’t hold water. Lewis and Clark carried air-powered semiautos on their expedition to the West.
Misinformed people should stop pontificating about which they know little.
Remember it’s the Second Amendment that protects the First Amendment as well as the rest of the Bill or Rights.
I’d also like to refute the idea that the NRA controls Congress. Among the top 25 lobbying groups in 2016, the NRA ranked 23rd in money spent lobbying and supporting candidates. The No. 1 organization was the American Medical Association.
Ronald G. Thomas
Doctor Young Road
Hampton
Domestic terrorism
Burgeoning domestic terrorism has its roots in the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (5-4) that held that the Second Amendment guaranteed Americans have a right to carry guns. That great enabler of gun violence ignored our Founding Fathers’ intent.
The Bill of Rights was a compromise between two factions. Anti-Federalists agreed to sign the proposed Constitution in exchange for the Federalists’ promise to later add the 10 amendments. The Anti-Federalists signed, and the Federalists kept their promise.
The Second Amendment’s premise, that no federal army would replace the militia, was based on the Anti-Federalist fear that a national army would make the federal government too powerful. The sole purpose of the amendment was to allow the militia to retain its weapons to continue to serve as our country’s army. The promise to not raise a federal army was kept until World I except for troops maintained to fight Indian wars and protect the arsenal at West Point.
Our Supreme Court has a duty to rectify this misinterpretation of the Constitution, an action with precedent. In 1954, the Warren Supreme Court stood united in Brown v. Board of Education to declare unconstitutional the odious “separate but equal” doctrine of the 1896 Plessy case.
Americans have a right to expect our Supreme Court to ignore party differences and follow in the footsteps of the Warren court to overturn Heller and send the issue of gun rights where it belongs: to our state legislators. Powers not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution are reserved for the states.
Helen Y. Dolan
Franke Drive
Mount Pleasant
Right call on wages
The Democratic-led House passed a bill to roughly double the minimum wage to $15 per hour. But Rep. Joe Cunningham voted against it.
While I don’t agree with him on everything, I applaud his vote.
A $15 per hour wage sounds noble until you realize it’s a recipe for inflation that would hurt Americans on fixed incomes. It would also reduce the number of entry-level jobs.
I’m a proud champion of entrepreneurs and small businesses, and doubling the minimum wage would harm them most.
Many small businesses operate on thin margins. Doubling the minimum wage would cause some small businesses to close and entrepreneurs to rethink making a first hire.
My concerns aren’t theoretical, although I don’t employ anyone at minimum wage. Analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office indicates raising the minimum wage to $15 could result in the loss of nearly 3.7 million jobs. .
Inflation, particularly in housing costs, puts pressure on working families.
There are lots of great manufacturing, software, logistics and health care jobs available in Charleston that pay a healthy, family-sustaining wage. Many of those jobs don’t require a college degree, but nearly all demand some specialized training. We should be investing in these training programs.
So thank you, congressman, for protecting our working families, retirees and entrepreneurs.
Patrick Bryant
Johnnie Dodds Boulevard
Mount Pleasant