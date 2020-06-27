Letters to the Editor: Block nominee for Consumer Products Safety Commission

In 2019, the chemical that killed our brother, Drew, was finally banned from store shelves.

Our family was relieved when a nationwide ban on methylene chloride in paint strippers for consumer use was finally adopted. But it was a battle: This ban was first proposed nine months before Drew passed away, and it took more than two years before it was finalized.

Now, Nancy Beck, one of the key officials involved in delaying this ban and opposing other chemical regulations, has been nominated to lead the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

This is a small but critical agency tasked with protecting Americans from dangers associated with products like cribs, toys, furniture and cleaning products. Nancy Beck is the wrong choice for this role.

Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham helped pressure the administration and EPA to ban methylene chloride in paint strippers. We were thankful for their support. But we are asking them again to step up to protect children and families who rely on the CPSC and publicly oppose Nancy Beck’s nomination.

They need to act before the Senate confirmation vote.

BRIAN WYNNE and

CLAYTON WYNNE

Battleground Road

Charleston

Calhoun’s history

Cheers went up around the world when Marines toppled the statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein because of what he represented.

History? Yes. Statue? No.

John C. Calhoun: History? Yes. Statue? No.

GINNY DEERIN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

Don’t tear down history

We all believe that the unnecessary death of George Floyd and other victims of police overaction is wrong.

But does that give people a right to vandalize and desecrate?

I can almost understand taking down statues of Confederate generals. But to topple statues to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses Grant and other prominent figures is wrong, and those responsible should go to jail.

Tearing down statues won’t change history. Our country hasn’t always been right, but it still is the best one.

While I don’t support another revolution, this is giving armed militias a reason to start trouble.

PAUL A. KRECHMAN

Jasmine Court

Summerville

Address SC inequities

Amid the outrage and pain over the killing of George Floyd, the League of Women Voters of South Carolina applauds the sensible ideas in Cindi Scoppe’s June 13 Post and Courier column.

Her recommended reforms, as well as those in 8 Can’t Wait, could accomplish meaningful change and should be acted on as soon as possible.

But problems in our criminal justice system are only one manifestation the institutionalized racism permeating our society.

With deep conviction, the League supports public programming and legislation to provide equal education, health care, job training, housing and mental health services to people of color in our own state.

CHRISTE MCCOY-LAWRENCE

Co-president, League of Women Voters of South Carolina

Boyer Road

Holly Hill

Fight structural racism

Dick Riley and Don Gordon’s June 17 Post and Courier op-ed described structural racism in Charleston and in the world.

The problem is real and solutions must be acted upon, not just talked about. The authors pointed out the importance of education and support programs that keep students in school, and competency-based and project-based learning that captures and motivates students.

Our organization, Yo Art, does just that and we are on the front lines in this fight. For 13 years, our program has taught many students in Charleston’s public schools computer skills in a project-based format that gives them the tools to qualify for jobs and careers when they graduate.

Now more than ever, we need support to develop online programs in this suddenly new world we live in. We are partnering with other organizations, including Miracle for Youth, to have a greater impact. We ask that everyone learn about systemic racism, then do something about it. Help by donating, volunteering or teaching.

LORI BATE

Chairman of the Board, Yo Art

Lesesne Street

Charleston