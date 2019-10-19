Much gratitude goes to The Post and Courier for Bo Peterson’s Oct. 11 article about the plight of birds in South Carolina due to habit loss and a warming climate.

As the article points out, birds are part of any healthy ecosystem, “pollinating, dispersing seed, killing insects.” Bird watching also brings tourists here and is a boon to our economy.

I’m particularly sad to learn about the potential loss of the wood thrush, a favorite for its especially plaintive and musical song, one of the most hauntingly beautiful in the bird world.

Birds are indeed the canary in the coal mine. The loss of up to 50 species is yet another sad story that we must face with our changing climate, along with warming seas, sea level rise, saltwater incursion, worsening storms, droughts and floods, all affecting so many of our industries, fishing, farming and tourism among them.

There are effective and readily available ways to address the larger issue that lurks behind all these challenges.

We must end our dependence on fossil fuels — once a boon, now a scourge and a leading cause of our warming world.

More groups, including economists, scientists, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and, most recently, the International Monetary Fund, are calling on us to put a price on carbon at its source.

We can protect ourselves from resulting price increases by returning the fees to households as a dividend.

Learn about HR 763 at www.energyinnovationact.org. It has 66 cosponsors in the House.

Ask Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Joe Cunningham to support it. We need this.

KATHARINE HUDSON

Mum Grace

Beaufort

Kurds betrayed by US

I’m lucky to have spent time in Iraqi Kurdistan. It has been a place where I could feel proud to be an American, more so than anywhere else I have traveled.

Through the establishment of a no-fly zone in the 1990s, we stymied what could have been a much worse genocide and allowed Iraqi Kurdistan to prosper.

I’ve seen what happens to the Kurds when they aren’t protected by the genocidal impulses of their neighbors. And I’ve seen what happens when they are.

The Kurds in Iraq have been able to create a vibrant, safe, multiethnic and multireligious society under the protection of the United States. And the Kurds in Syria were well on their way to protecting themselves when we betrayed them.

No group in the Middle East has been a greater ally or shown a greater commitment to American ideals than the Kurds. And no group has suffered more at our side: 11,000 Syrian and Iraqi Kurds died fighting ISIS alongside their American counterparts.

We can’t abandon our allies now. If I return to Kurdistan, I’m not sure it will be a place where I can hold my head high and feel proud again.

If you believe our allies shouldn’t be abandoned in their darkest days, please contact your representatives and tell them to sanction Turkey, establish a no-fly zone in northern Syria and re-establish an American military presence in northern Syria.

BRIAN ELMORE

Sycamore Avenue

Charleston

No Santee power line

The proposed 115-kilovolt transmission line across the Santee River delta or through the national forest is neither wanted nor needed by the people in the area.

Its stated purpose is to provide electricity for a population growing at about 2%. In reality it will facilitate an explosion of uncontrolled growth.

The transmission line will be a catalyst for wholesale urban development, leading to the destruction of a pristine environment and wildlife habitat, as well as some of the most beautiful landscapes on the East Coast.

The proposed paths would cross some 400,000 acres of irreplaceable forest, marshes and waters, most of which is set aside with special protections or designated as wilderness.

This unspoiled natural treasure contains three major wildlife sanctuaries and thousands of acres of forest land in conservation easements, and has an intrinsic value far greater than anything that would replace it.

It’s only good stewardship to protect it from exploitation.

JAMES O. McCLELLAN III

Pinckney Street

McClellanville

Big hole for Google

I must be missing something because it seems so simple to me.

Why doesn’t Google dig a big hole in the ground and create a pond or even a lake and use the same water over and over to cool its equipment?

WAYNE WICKER

North Hermitage Road

Beaufort