Letters to the Editor: Biomedical equipment technicians keep labs running

The Aug. 14 Post and Courier article on virus testing included a report that one of MUSC’s problems was that lab machines running tests nonstop would occasionally break down, and that there was a nationwide shortage of technicians to make repairs.

This underscores the need for clinical equipment technicians to maintain, calibrate, troubleshoot and repair medical equipment.

This cohort works tirelessly to assure the safe and accurate operation of marvelous medical machines clinicians depend on, from IV pumps to critical care monitors, to lab instruments, to CT scanners and beyond.

A list of all the machines serviced by technicians would take pages.

While physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, lab technicians and all clinical staffers deserve our thanks for their extraordinary efforts during this crisis, please also recognize the technicians, and encourage Charleston’s students to consider this crucial and rewarding profession.

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Lane

Charleston

Protect community

I am really dismayed by the recent decision to encroach on the Phillips community with the widening of S.C. Highway 41.

This is a perfect example of institutionalized racism so often perpetrated by those who are unaware and others who are aware but succumb to political pressures.

As a white person, I must speak out against the plan.

It is past time to recognize what we’re doing once again — violating the rights and property of our African American neighbors and friends.

BARBARA R. COLE

Hopetown Road

Mount Pleasant

Birth rate dropping

The Aug. 17 Post and Courier Health section article about lower birth rates due to the coronavirus borders on alarmist.

Given the impact of nearly 8 billion people on the planet, it is lunacy to believe the Earth has the capacity to support endless population growth.

Everywhere we look we see the destruction of ecosystems and assaults on the basic needs of clean air, sufficient food and safe drinking water.

Yet projections show the population may grow to 10 billion by 2050, even though we can see effects of climate change in our own backyards.

I recently visited Japan. It might well serve as an example of how to remove the word “growth” from discussions about population and replace it with “sustainability.”

To look at population growth only through an economic lens risks missing larger concerns about threats to human existence that have been voiced for decades.

There’s nothing that prevents innovative people from replacing an outdated Social Security system with one more suited toward a sustainable population rather than a growing one.

Perhaps a lower birth rate is the cure and not the disease.

JERRY SMITH

Wentworth Street

Charleston

Assumptions wrong

I want to challenge the logic of the Aug. 14 op-ed, “Education innovation needed more than ever,” by Marc LeBlond.

I would like to ask these free-market worshipers if we should defund the fire department if the market can produce better firefighting devices for our homes?

Or whether gated communities are better off hiring private security and having police funds deducted from their tax bills?

The supposed magic of the free market delivers dozens of kinds of hot sauces and bottled water, along with varieties of yogurt, and aisles packed with frozen goods. But this is not analogous to the public good provided by public schools.

So, 30 feet of shelf space devoted to milk somehow means that public schools are inadequate because grocery stores can give people what they want? Seriously?

The author thinks variety on store shelves is evidence of public school failure, then compares the public good afforded our country by the public school system to rows of potato chips.

It’s alarming, but not unexpected, that so many fall for this trope.

Voters in this area have supported referenda and spending for libraries, parks and schools.

Clearly, the public supports projects that are devoid of the choice advocated by Mr. Le-Blond’s think tank.

I guess it’s time to begin piling on. These valued assets, public schools, have been the target of the author’s ideology and all its followers for a long time. Capitalizing on public angst during a pandemic is not letting a good crisis go to waste.

My hope is that our citizenry is capable of seeing through the simplistic ideology espoused in the column.

WILLIE DASINGER

Trevor Street

North Charleston

Help those suffering

So Senate Republicans cannot bring themselves to provide money for those out of work, out of shelter and out of food. But there’s always money for the rich, the stock market and the military.

How cruel. Most in the Senate are millionaires but unwilling to help those who are desperate and suffering during the pandemic.

The most pathetic thing is President Donald Trump signing executive orders that are another political stunt to make him look as if he is doing something.

A payroll tax cut when you aren’t working? And if you are working? This cut will be to Social Security, and you will have a bigger tax bill next spring. So we all lose.

BONNIE SEABRIGHT

Lake Hunter Circle

Mount Pleasant

History teaches us

To some folks, history is boring, but alert people know that where we have been affects where we are now and might indicate where we could be in the future.

In South Carolina and America, we have been able to solve some of our racial difficulties in the past, but now we seem to have regressed. Things are better when we become “more equal.”

There have been pandemics before, and they are terrible. More will probably come, so we should be better prepared than we were this time.

Dictators, who have caused many hardships for people, seem to have ways of getting people to do things before they think it through. Some extremists and autocrats are at work again right now all over the world. It is time to let history teach us a lesson.

History can be a guide if we open our minds and think it through.

LAMAR McCARRELL

Summitbluff Drive

Greenville