Letters to the Editor: Biden inauguration a changing of the guard

Joe Biden will be inaugurated today as the next president of the Untied States.

Some will cheer, believing everything will be all right. Some will consider this the end of American society. The reality is someplace in between.

President Biden takes over amid several ongoing disasters.

His, and our, path to success is fraught with valid disagreements, partisan positioning and an incredible volume of disinformation.

His predecessor has poisoned the well of political goodwill, encouraging us to think of ourselves instead of one another, urging division over union and conflict over compromise as well as bringing out the worst in the American independent spirit.

Perhaps Joe Biden is just the leader we need at this time in our collective existence.

He has a history of bringing people and politicians together. He realizes the challenges ahead and will do his best to overcome them for all Americans.

Most of all, I believe he has empathy for those experiencing bad times and offers encouragement that will eventually restore America’s place in the world as a shining example of what a truly representative society looks like.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

County spending

I must agree with the Dec. 27 Steve Bailey commentary regarding the hiring of a manager of the Charleston County ambulance service.

Charleston County Council members just do not have their eyes on good, cost effective oversight as they plow through taxpayers’ funds.

The Naval Hospital debacle and this flawed director selection process are only some of the mismanagement errors.

The big “pie in the sky” is the county’s continuing attempt to build the Mark Clark extension, with the county’s portion estimated at $300 million so far.

This massive expenditure is proposed in spite of the project being specifically left off the referendum ballot voted on by Charleston County voters.

When will it end?

DAVID B. HOFFMAN

Pitt Street

Charleston

Keep monuments

Many people think that getting rid of some monuments is making up for past mistakes. Instead, we are taking away historical artifacts.

History must be understood to know how things have changed for the better.

Some have censored books, such as “Little House on the Prairie,” because they showed some of the negative ways Indians were treated.

In both cases, we need to know the history so we can appreciate how times have changed.

Cherokee Indians in the Southeastern United States were mistreated and forced to leave their homes and walk on the Trail of Tears, a long, dangerous journey to “Indian territory” across the Mississippi River.

Not having the monuments or books, however, is not the answer.

We need to know the history so we and our children can learn from it. If we take away every book or artwork that offends someone, then soon there will be no books or pieces of art.

Yes, things need to improve. People need to treat each other with kindness. Looking back, we can see how things are better and it gives us hope that things will improve even more.

MAE BETH IRVIN

South Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach

Protect flounder

Granted, we need to protect the local flounder population, but with prudence and keeping it simple.

Too often it takes a game warden or a lawyer to interpret the regulations when you are fishing and having fun. Overfishing is the culprit.

Rapid growth and fish photos on social media now threaten precious flounder holes.

It has been proven by Department of Natural Resources research that flounder are territorial and very fragile. Certainly gigging should be banished entirely.

Maybe DNR could consider a five-fish limit per person with a 16-inch to 18-inch minimum length for starters.

Every fish caught does not need to be killed.

We don’t need to implement individual seasons. After a few years, we may want to re-evaluate.

On a positive note, the restoration of spottail bass has been a tremendous success.

I hope and pray that my grandson will catch a “doormat” in the creek one day.

JAMES HOWE

Keble Road

Charleston

Container building

I somehow missed the memo designed to enlighten us to the fact that shipping containers are now so lovely and inspiring that we should create buildings to resemble them.

The photo in the Jan. 14 Post and Courier shows us that this building belongs ... nowhere.

JANE HALFORD

Wilkes Way

Mount Pleasant