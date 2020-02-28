Letters to the Editor: Beware the 'free stuff' promises of socialism

Beware free stuff

When I was sent to Vietnam in 1967, I was told that it was to combat the advance of socialism/communism.

After 58,220 people died in those rice paddies and jungles, what I fought for did not stop that advance.

We had about 40,000 helicopter pilots during that war, of which I was one, and we lost 2,202 of them, plus 2,704 crew chiefs and door gunners.

Now, after more than 40 years, we are being asked to vote for an admitted socialist. All the free stuff may sound good to many of you, but remember the saying, “A government that can give you all you want can take away all you have.”

BILL BRITT

Old Whitesville Road

Moncks Corner

Weinstein verdict

The verdict against Harvey Weinstein can be counted as a victory for voices needing to be heard. Yet abuse against women is long-standing and its insidious roots run deep. If there is anything more horrid than the abuse of innocents, it is victim shaming and turning blind eyes.

Girls and women are punished for being raped and assaulted through shame and guilting as well as honor killings and forced suicide. The most heartless comment I heard from a woman aware of someone’s cruelty was, “We all have a past.” Well, my past doesn’t include sexually abusing, misusing, mistreating, causing harm to anyone and covering it up with lies, deceit and manipulation.

Enough. It’s time for exposure, accountability and justice. And I, like many others, am rejoicing at the victories large and small.

And to be clear, most of the time, we know our assailant, whether a friend, partner, spouse, ex, family member, neighbor or even the boy next door. These are people we once trusted.

It may even be someone we have known our whole lives who betrayed and violated our shared history and used it to their advantage. Statistically, the ones closest to the victim are not only the first suspects but the perpetrators.

So, the next time we want to judge, condemn and shame those who have the courage to speak to whatever trauma they experienced, regardless of the circumstances, let’s show some mercy. One day it could be you or someone you love who needs to tell their story.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Let’s be honest

Capitalism is the engine and socialism is the oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and gasoline. They help each other and they need each other to run well.

It’s a myth that people’s drive, ambition and creativity are dampened by socialism. Certainly there are a few people who take advantage, just as there are a few capitalists who are mean and greedy and vicious.

But most of us benefit from both economic philosophies and we need both.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The other myth about democratic socialism is that it will lead to tyranny and dictatorship. There are many countries where for centuries that hasn’t happened, i.e., Canada and much of Europe.

And, yes, there a few that have become dictatorships, just as there are greedy and mean capitalist countries.

Let’s be fair, smart and honest about these economic philosophies this election cycle. An honest evaluation will demonstrate that both philosophies are at work in the United States.

And remember that while they can be used appropriately, ultimately money and power do not serve the people. Truth, integrity and compassion do.

ED KOSAK

Evening Shade

Charleston

Political courage

We are often told that in today’s polarized politics it takes “courage” to oppose a sitting president or a party leader. Webster’s defines courage as “moral strength in the face of danger or extreme difficulty.”

Based on this definition, the signers of our Declaration of Independence were certainly courageous. They were accused of sedition and treason (and faced death) by the king of the world’s most powerful empire.

South African freedom fighter Nelson Mandela spent 27 years on Robben Island, often in solitary confinement, for opposing a racist apartheid regime.

Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was sentenced to eight years in a Siberian gulag for mildly criticizing the brutal dictatorship of Josef Stalin.

And, of course, Martin Luther King Jr. was among protesters beaten and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, for opposing Jim Crow laws in our own country. They all displayed both moral and physical courage.

And what of our current politicians? They may, at worst, face a primary challenge if they vote their conscience. So what?

Even if they lose an election, they will not be banished to a gulag or an isolated island prison.

In fact, they will probably be hired as a well-paid consultant or a pontificating political pundit on cable TV.

Therefore, the next time they vote on a matter of principle, I suggest our elected representatives remember the words of John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address:

“With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on Earth God’s work must truly be our own.”

What do they have to lose?

JON GUNDERSEN

Marshall Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island