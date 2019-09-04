When will Berkeley County government leaders become proactive instead of being reactive?

Cane Bay Plantation has had only one way in and one way out for more than 10 years.

County Council, state Sen. Larry Grooms and state Rep. Sylleste Davis have provided no relief in this regard.

The county issued permits for thousands of single- and multi-family homes and never considered how to provide proper fire/EMS service or law enforcement.

County leaders allowed developers to build two-lane roads and now offer only excuses and hollow promises to make long-overdue improvements. The county allowed Google to build a huge complex but never planned for a sufficient water supply.

And now a major new health care facility is about to open on an overloaded two-lane road, and residents are left to deal with the consequences of inaction by our elected officials.

If these elected officials can’t be proactive, then Berkeley County voters need to elect new ones that have foresight rather than hindsight.

JUDY SCHMENK

Sea Lavender Lane

Summerville

Storm warnings

Hurricane Dorian is on my mind with her terror attack still more than a day away as I write this.

Can you hazard a guess where we need to halt all future building approvals and declare a need for emergency review of all approved plans?

For all the climate deniers and folks claiming they are being denied the rightful use of their land, let them plead their cases in court.

Government must act quickly to preserve life above all else. We need to have an all-community response, lest the local economy is sacrificed, including those without the financial resources to buy high land and high dwellings.

We do not adopt reasonable land controls. At what point do we react to the obvious threats?

P&C editorialists say, “The first priority during a disaster like Hurricane Dorian must be safety and survival.”

Wrong. Disaster planning needs to be embedded in all our decisions, not just during a disaster.

“We must also put Dorian in context as part of larger, longer-term threat to our nation and prepare for a future of unpredictable and severe weather.”

So, when do we begin if not now?

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Restored hope

My hope in humanity was refreshed on Aug. 25.

My daughter and I were enjoying a Sunday drive when our car first stopped running at Remount Road and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. It happend again at Greenridge Road and Rivers Avenue.

Within moments, fellow drivers stopped and offered assistance, even helping push the car out of traffic.

Several people of varying ages were thoughtful and caring, using their time to help a person in need.

I’d like to say thank you to the folks in North Charleston.

I’m sure it had nothing to do with the fact that our car was a wounded Corvette.

TONY YOUMANS

Darlington Avenue

Charleston

CCSD concerns

An Aug. 23 Post and Courier op-ed by Charleston County School Board member Kevin Hollinshead was about how the board was silencing dissenting voices.

Although I am retired, I still follow the school board.

It never changes, especially the part about spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for consultants that could be better spent hiring more teachers.

I loved the part about the billboards. There was one on I-526 showing beach scenes and imploring teachers to come to Charleston, as if they could live at the beach and teach in an idyllic setting.

How many young teachers leave after their first year? Who could blame them when they realize all the hype was a huge hoax. In reality, they face excessive paperwork, oversize classes, poor discipline and a lack of support from administrators.

Of course, consultants who are making more than double these young teachers’ salaries are not part of that blame.

In fact, in response to low test scores, the district’s response was to hire more consultants and to continue to blame overworked teachers.

Thank you, Mr. Hollinshead, for your op-ed expressing what teachers have known for years but won’t speak up about because of fear of retribution.

DIANE TERRERO

Celadon Drive

Beaufort

On to big leagues

Abram Stewart, who has been dominating Charleston Scene’s Head2HeadTrivia, needs to step it up to the big leagues and get himself on “Jeopardy!”

MATTHEW MAKSIMOWITZ

Baytree Drive

Mount Pleasant