Letters to the Editor: Berkeley deputy honored for saving infant, sheriff grateful for Trump

Berkeley County sheriff’s Deputy Will Kimbro was recently recognized by the White House for his valiant effort to save a 12-day-old baby in Summerville from choking. Little Ryleigh is alive today because Deputy Kimbro refused to give up when the child’s situation seemed hopeless.

This is just one example of the commitment shown by our dedicated men and women in uniform every day.

I am grateful for the opportunity to lead these amazing law enforcement officers as they protect our communities, and I’m grateful for President Donald Trump’s support of us, too.

Nationally, violent crime fell in 2017 following a sharp spike the previous two years. A preliminary check of data for the first half of 2018 shows that decrease continued.

President Trump’s strategy is working for several reasons. The attorney general is vigorously prosecuting criminals who attack law enforcement, his administration is supporting local agencies by providing surplus equipment to them and the White House has led the charge in improving mental health treatment for law enforcement officers.

Mr. Trump created the National Public Safety Partnership, which works with cities to reduce crime. He has made Project Safe Neighborhoods a priority once more and created a task force to combat crime at the community level.

As a result, cities and towns are becoming safer, and the officers who patrol them are producing more effective results for the people they serve. I’m proud to stand with President Trump, who proudly stands with the men and women in blue.

S. DUANE LEWIS

Berkeley County Sheriff

North Live Oak Drive

Moncks Corner

Don’t be complicit

Hurricanes are moving over our nation, city and lives.

One in particular has not only awakened painful memories for many but also stands as a call for us all to be awakened to the trauma of abuse.

As the saga of abuser Jeffrey Epstein continues to unfold, the alleged crimes of his enabler and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, are being brought to light.

Comments such as “We all have a past” are a sorry and sore attempt to defend abusers and to rid our conscience of mercy for victims.

It also gives us permission to continue associations, relationships, even marriages with those who hide in the shadows behind a false persona.

It’s one thing to accept accountability, ask for forgiveness and work toward healing. And it’s quite another to live in denial.

As seen in current events, the time is now for an unveiling of truth in historic proportions. Shame on all who are complicit in abuse. And shame on all who turn a blind eye to abuse.

We must not belittle anyone’s pain and suffering, or diminish anyone’s accountability for mistreatment, abuse, rape or torture because it’s inconvenient or uncomfortable to be a truth speaker.

We must give mercy and compassion for all, especially to the unheard and dismissed who are not only finally getting their day in courts of law but also a chance to heal emotionally and psychologically in the court of spiritual justice.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Plan for vaccine

With the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine being made available by year’s end, now is the time for Gov. Henry McMaster and his team in Columbia to consider how a vaccine would be distributed: Who would get it first, would it be free and, most importantly, what to do about people who refuse to get vaccinated.

To stop the virus completely, everybody must participate.

Partially immunizing the population would only prolong this disaster we are living with.

If it takes a new law to get those who refuse vaccination immunized, do it, get it done. Don’t wait until a vaccine arrives and then spend the next year planning what to do.

STEVE MOCKLER

Sam Snead Drive

Mount Pleasant

Wear a mask

This refers to the July 22 Post and Courier letter, “Let us live our lives.”

There is a pandemic raging out of control unlike anything most people have seen in their lifetimes.

People are dying, the economy is shot and people who have lost jobs are barely able to make ends meet.

The letter writer stated to he knew he was a good guy, but he clearly is concerned only about himself. Self will be the downfall and destruction to most of us if we let it.

Who cares what the motive is behind people telling us to wear a mask? It is the only thing that seems to help keep this pandemic under control at the moment.

PEARL WALLACE

Polo Point

North Charleston