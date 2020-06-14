Letters to the Editor: Be responsible and use a face mask

It continues to amaze me that there has been no “real” response to increasing COVID-19 infections.

South Carolina, unfortunately, shares company with about 20 other states.

Gov. Henry McMaster calls some behaviors “stupid,” yet he refuses to mandate mask-wearing.

That was front-page news Thursday, continued on page A4 .

Immediately above the article’s continuation is a picture of Nancy Mace, maskless and high-fiving someone in a crowded bar.

What is it about mask wearing and social distancing that individuals lacking in responsibility don’t get?

DEBORAH STANITSKI

Bishop Gadsden Way

Charleston

Nurdle dangers

I’m sure that I am not the only reader who was appalled to read that another company that exports plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, will be coming to the Lowcountry.

These plastic pellets are known ocean polluters near the Gulf Coast refineries that produce them.

While the worst pollution is nearest the production sites, there are numerous incidents of spillage during transportation.

According to a June 2 article in The Post and Courier, the pellets will be transported to a warehouse in North Charleston, then bagged and transferred by truck to State Ports Authority terminals to be loaded onto ships.

Each of these movements of the pellets is an opportunity for a major spill.

NANCY WORLEY

Parkdale Drive

Charleston

North Bridge path

A bike and walk path over the North Bridge is needed, but how and at what cost?

The best suggestion I have seen is to widen the center median by a foot and make it a walk/bike lane from Poston Road to Azalea Drive. Crosswalks should be added on both ends.

It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s one that might work.

Another related issue is walkers and bikers traveling at night or in bad visibility wearing dark clothing. This makes them hard to see.

On a recent morning that was dark and rainy, an appalling number of cars were being driven without headlights.

RICHARD JACKSON

Thornlee Drive

North Charleston

Libertarian Party

On May 23-24, the Libertarian Party nominated, by online convention, candidates for president and vice president of the United States. And both nominees are from South Carolina.

Jo Jorgensen is a senior lecturer at Clemson University. She ran for vice president with Harry Browne in 1996 and is a longtime Libertarian.

Jeremy (Spike) Cohen is a former business owner and co-owner of the web-based Muddied Waters Media.

Both of these candidates represent another way not offered by the two major parties.

They offer a way to bring home soldiers who are deployed in foreign nations, to stop meddling in the war-causing affairs of other countries and to reduce government meddling in our daily lives.

Republicans and Democrats have demonstrated that the limits of the Constitution mean nothing to them.

Endless wars, spending to ensure their reelections and finding new ways to intrude on our personal lives are the “fruits” of their labors.

Let’s have this election be honest.

Democrats and the Republicans are not the only game in town. But when the media ignore all but Democrats and the Republicans, better alternatives are forgotten.

Look up the Libertarian Party, Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen. We are better than the two parties that have gotten us into this mess.

GLORIA B. JENKINS

Stonewood Drive

Charleston

Keep schools safe

I’m sure we all agree that schools need to reopen in August.

School districts across the state certainly have their work cut out for them to make sure everyone involved in the educational process is kept safe. But the school districts can only do what is under their control.

Gov. Henry McMaster has decided that wearing masks is optional. Unfortunately, most people are not wearing them and we have already seen a spike in daily COVID-19 cases.

If this continues, returning to school could present problems for all involved. It is time for our governor to look at the big picture and make the wearing of masks mandatory.

RAY DIMEO

Galberry Street

Charleston

Downside to posts

The June 4 Post and Courier editorial, “Yes, you can get fired for that social media post. And maybe you should be,” really struck a chord with me in articulating the repercussions of free speech.

Freedom of speech isn’t just about the ability to speak but also about the impact of what we say.

Taking responsibility for speech is also taking responsibility for the impact of what you say. We’re all responsible for our own voices, no matter the side we choose.

As a business owner, I have to be mindful of what I share on social media on both work and personal accounts.

As much I may want to share more, I have to think about the impact of that. Most people want to keep some aspects of their lives private, but social media is just that — social.

When you post, even if your accounts are private, you can’t control what others do with information you share, just as when you share opinions with others offline.

The difference is the lasting impact and permanency of what we post online.

As a mom of two children, I want them to know how important their freedom of speech is and that the words they choose and how they choose to say them matters.

What we say and do reflects on us as individuals. Employers, consumers and voters see you, and they have the right to make employment, buying and voting decisions based on what you share.

So share wisely.

SUSAN LaMOTTE

Pearl Street

Mount Pleasant