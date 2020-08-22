Letters to the Editor: Be part of solution to COVID-19 crisis

I’ve sat around far too long taking in all available information about COVID-19 while taking care of myself the best I know how to avoid getting this virus.

Meanwhile, Facebook shows too many people enjoying life as usual.Bars are teeming with folks enjoying themselves; downtown is once again packed with locals and tourists, many of them maskless and with no regard for anyone else’s safety.

Enough with the “violating my rights” nonsense. Common sense dictates that we need to have more respect for this virus, and that begins with taking basic precautions.

Simple, right? Apparently not, with Charleston’s high percentage of positive tests.

Only recently have we started doing the things everyone has heard ad nauseam.

I recently visited family members in Connecticut. Within 72 hours of arrival, I was required to have a negative test and submit it to the public health department, along with a form as to where I’d be staying and how to contact me.

While driving north on I-95, I noticed signs for reminding people about basic “COVID courtesies,” which are enforced by law. I admit I was struck when I arrived that people had masks on as they exited their cars. There was no questioning or disputes.

So compare their positive test rate of less than 1% to South Carolina’s on any given day. Where are we going wrong?

Science is the teacher here. Listen up, and while you are at it, sign up for one of the many vaccine trials we have in the Charleston area.

Work to be part of the solution versus being part of the problem.

BETH A. GARRELL

Island Walk East

Mount Pleasant

Hurricane names

The Post and Courier recently ran an article that said we were running out of names for hurricanes. I’d like to suggest naming them for Confederate generals. This would cause them to go out to sea and be forgotten.

ELMORE MARLOW

Briarfield Avenue

Charleston

Thanks for politics Q&A

Thanks for the Aug. 16 Q&A with U.S. Senate candidates on energy policy and climate change.

There are obviously clear differences in the candidates that will affect South Carolina’s future.

Take offshore drilling as an example. Sen. Lindsey Graham believes states should have “ultimate control … within 25 miles” and doesn’t see a role for federal regulation.

That sounds great but is ultimately worthless.

Recall that the Deepwater Horizon platform was 40 miles off the Louisiana coast. The blowout there caused tens of billions of dollars in damage to tourism and commercial fishing along hundreds of miles of coast in four states.

In response to this disaster, Graham said, “I remain committed to safely expanding offshore drilling” (May 7, 2010, press release).

Apparently, that commitment does not include the federal protections required to give states this kind of protection.

In answering another question, Graham doubled down on this point of view when he sided with the Trump administration in its efforts to gut environmental protections.

If you’re a climate-change denier like Donald Trump, this makes sense.

If you take tens of thousands of dollars in donations from the fossil fuel industry each year, this makes sense.

If you understand and actually care about the existential threat of climate change, or the dangers of offshore drilling, it makes no sense.

ROBERT LaPORTE

Kushiwah Creek Court

Charleston

Kudos to McMaster

Recently, the Department of Employment and Workforce reported that the statewide unemployment dropped from 12.4% in May to 8.6% in July.

South Carolina is making progress because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s determined leadership.

He has approached the pandemic with the same common sense and good judgment that he has used to deal with all the other crises he has faced as our governor.

He resisted caving in to the panic surrounding COVID-19 and safely reopened the state, setting us on a course for recovery while making reasonable, constitutional efforts to protect people.

The governor is right that we must get back to work. He is right that we must get back to school. He is right that a statewide mask mandate is unenforceable.

Most importantly, he is right to seek reasonable solutions in an unprecedented crisis.

Governance is about finding these solutions, not paralysis.

South Carolina can consider itself very lucky to have had this man as our governor at this most extraordinary moment in our state and national history.

RANDAL WALLACE

Wildwood Trail

Myrtle Beach