Letters to the Editor: Bars are virus hot spots and should be closed

South Carolina continues to struggle with COVID-19, and daily cases continue to rise.

State and municipal authorities have taken many reasonable and necessary steps to stop its spread. But there is an important thing that could be done that the authorities have failed to do.

The Texas Medical Association ranked activities according to the risk of contracting COVID-19, from a low-risk 1 to a high of 9. Going to a bar ranked 9.

Until the bars are closed, not everything has been done to combat the spread of this potentially deadly disease.

DAVID FINLEY

Waterway Island Drive

Isle of Palms

Science or politics?

One day last week, my wife returned home in tears after a meeting with her preschool director. She was handed several documents stating the school’s position with regard to reopening in August.

The handout, which prompted me to write, is titled “Science: Why School Closures are Anti-Science.”

The three pages of misinformation came from former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, now chairman of the Conservative Partnership Institute.

As I write, the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to increase, especially in states where the epidemic has been politicized.

I keep in touch with friends and family in Germany who ask me, what is wrong with America? There’s no simple answer, but it seems one answer is that there’s an anti-science mindset not too different from the religious fundamentalism that swept through churches around the turn of the past century and has taken root in certain parts of the South.

What’s so ironic is that the title of the handout at my wife’s meeting was titled “Why School Closures Are Anti-Science.”

Why this push to get kids into classrooms where, no matter how careful everyone is, schools could be a breeding ground for germs and viruses?

Answers to the epidemic will come from science, not from wishful thinking or politicizing the issue.

So, after 30-plus years a dedicated, talented and creative teacher will retire. There will be those who will put callow emotions and the pretext of “it’s best for the children” over science and the genuine care and love of others.

Come on, Mr. DeMint, it’s time to let go of politics, look in the mirror and find what makes us all human.

HARTMUT FEGE

Bent Tree Lane

Pawleys Island

No civil discourse

Gone are the days when a Republican and a Democrat could sit down over a cup of coffee and have a civil conversation of the issues of the day, get up and wish each other a good day and send a hello to their wives.

WARREN HARRIS

Waterlily Way

Summerville

Hwy. 61 speeders

S.C. Highway 61 runs several miles through Charleston and Dorchester counties. Most notable are the sections from S.C. Highway 165 (Bacons Bridge Road/Delemar Highway) to Bees Ferry Road and beyond into Charleston.

Recently, the speed limit on this road was lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph just northwest of Middleton Plantation and to 40 mph around a curve at the county line.

Since this speed limit has been reduced, it’s actually a very pleasant drive and only extends the trip by a couple of minutes.

I, however, have yet to make a trip, in either direction where I haven’t been passed by one or more vehicles, generally sedans, SUVs or pickups, within a quarter of a mile of the speed limit sign, or on a double yellow center line.

These vehicles do not have flashing lights or sirens, so I can only assume that there is some special dispensation for them, or the drivers are ignorant, arrogant or just plain irresponsible.

A greater presence of law enforcement officers along Highway 61 would go a long way toward calming the traffic.

It was only this past Thanksgiving when two people were killed in a collision just northwest of Magnolia Plantation.

FRANK A. FREEMAN

King Charles Circle

Summerville

Mourning Lewis

Watching John Lewis brought to lie in repose in the Alabama Capitol brought tears to my eyes. Only those with vision of what the future would bring could have foreseen such as this.

This event shows the greatness of America like the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States.

MALACHI FORRESTER

Haswell Street

Daniel Island

Stop destruction

I never thought I would see the day that our country would be destroyed by violence.

The destruction going on in many of our largest cities is appalling.

How can people have so much hate in their hearts that they would resort to that kind of behavior?

Our country is the envy of the world, and we have made it so by correcting the mistakes of our past. Otherwise, why would so many people want to immigrate here?

Our president is trying to stop this anarchy, but his hands are tied by the “cancel culture.” We better pray like we have never prayed before.

MADGE T. VEITCH

Genoa Court

Hanahan