In this age of collusion, paranoia, insecurity and political polarization, it only makes sense that those afflicted would turn upon the safest form of mass transport on our planet. If there is a USA-proud story for the ages, it is the development of aviation and the air transport industry.
Fatal accidents in worldwide air transport referenced on revenue passenger miles have decreased 54 fold since 1970. The U.S. air transport record far exceeds that. The number of fatalities per U.S. passenger mile between the years 2000-10 was 0.2 per 10 billion miles. If you were driving in your car, or taking another form of road transit, you faced 150 fatalities per 10 billion passenger miles in the year 2000. That road transport rate is 750 times the flying fatality rate.
Who gets the credit for this improving data stream? The four-legged stool that represents the air transport industry: the FAA, airline management, air transport labor and industry manufacturers. They do it with a management tome familiar to many engaged parents: Trust but verify.
This model of success, which should be featured in every business school, has matured through the years. Viewing it in 2019 shows an ultra-collaborative attempt to leverage technology in search of greater safety and efficiency. The glue that binds this collaboration is the sacred pact shared with those who entrust their lives to this industry.
I managed Dan Elwell, the acting FAA administrator as a young airline co-pilot. An Air Force reservist, he longed to provide his family more schedule stability while contributing his managerial talents to the industry at large. Capt. Steve Dickson, the nominee for FAA administrator, was Delta’s vice president of flight operations and a close colleague of mine. These two dedicated professionals share with all their colleagues the collaborative spirit that we have seen vilified in Congress recently.
Through the wide focus and proactive support of the FAA and industry labor, the industry has been able to mine data from cockpit reports and aircraft systems, the ASAP program (Aviation Safety Action Program) and FOQA (Flight Operations Quality Assurance) respectively. Along with the constant micro-focus of the professionals across the industry, programs such as these, with considerable added expense, have sent aviation safety stats soaring at a positive angle of attack.
And attack is the name of the game in this industry. You find no one who accepts last year’s safety record but always challenging the group to improve. Acting as cheerleader, coach and overseer is the FAA. Make no mistake, FAA officials come with frequent critiques and added pressure where pressure is due, but always with the mutual respect that is due the inherent commitment within the industry.
In 2003, I accepted the role of vice president, managing a major airline’s flight ops on the cockpit side. I walked into an environment of increased FAA oversight. Having three fatal accidents in the eight years prior, along with some concerning data emerging from the ASAP and FOQA programs, we did a deep dive into all things safety — from procedures to performance to company culture. However, the dive was not performed in a silo, we had our FAA and labor partners at the table. We gladly invited the fox into the henhouse for all the reasons that our industry safety record has improved. Expense was not spared as we opened ourselves to our pilots and them to us. Our safety data, and that of the industry at large, improved dramatically.
I can only feel sadness for those who would question the commitment to the sacred pact that Boeing and its team share with the FAA, industry labor and airline management. It’s concerning that the U.S. air transport industry, having dominated this industry for close to 100 years, can be so quickly demonized.
The loss of two jets and the valued and loved passengers and crew, is unacceptable to all who have committed their professional careers to the air transport industry. Boeing will make modifications to the 737 MAX. Trust that it will be done consistent with, and committed to, that sacred pact. What they need is support, not nonsensical criticism. They deserve much better.
MARK HETTERMANN
Indian Street
Mount Pleasant
Save Navy hospital
The old Navy hospital is a landmark and a vital piece of revitalizing North Charleston’s business district. The March 2 article about transforming vacant schools showed what can be done when buildings are given a second chance.
A Feb. 14 article stated Charleston County wanted to spend millions of dollars to tear down the hospital building. There was no reason given, but I think there are some obvious uses that haven’t been pursued.
The hospital would make a great dormitory for the North Campus of the College of Charleston, only six miles away. The college may want to consider putting some classrooms in this area, like it has done on Paramount Drive. The students could use the proposed $5 million bus hub to commute downtown. Another possible use would be climate-controlled storage. These seem to be getting built all over.
The building could be used for small businesses and tech start-ups, or leased to SPAWAR. The three-story barracks should be split off and sold as rental housing or turned over to the North Charleston Housing Authority for low-income housing.
I’ve never understood why this building has been left vacant all these years. When the Charleston Orphan House was torn down in 1956 to make way for a Sears, it probably seemed like a good idea, too. But once a landmark is gone, it’s gone.
JERRY WOLFE
Boone Hall Drive
Charleston
Welcome, Scoppe
I am pleased to see Cindi Ross Scoppe joining The Post and Courier editorial staff. A friend in Columbia thinks highly of her and is missing her at The State newspaper.
I very much appreciate your commitment to excellent editorial writing when many newspapers seem to be abandoning it.
DENNIS GETTELFINGER
Canyon Oaks Drive
Mount Pleasant
Health care
Anyone who has paid even the smallest amount of attention realizes that health care is a major part of the Democratic platform heading into the 2020 election.
It’s apparent the law we now have is flawed and health care is still unaffordable.
The long-term strategy is to make health care affordable to everyone. The next step is to move to a single-payer system. Regardless of your party, the question that needs to be answered is twofold:
1. Do you want the government making your health care decisions, or do you want those made between you and your doctor?
2. Do you trust the government to be fiscally responsible for the cost of your insurance?
We have the government running our postal system at annual loss in excess of $1 billion a year. Social Security is on track to be broke by the year 2035. Medicare is on the same track. You make the call.
The sole purpose of the government is to protect and provide a safe country for all Americans.
If they would focus on these priorities and let the free market function as it should, we would all find ourselves in a better place.
ED GILLIGAN
Amaranth Road
Johns Island
Call to all women
While recently watching the national news, I was appalled at the language the president used at a rally. Regardless of who we voted for, the office of the presidency should be respected. We have lost that.
So my plea is this: that intelligent women of all races, creeds and economic backgrounds think about who we truly want leading this great nation in 2020.
JEANNE WOODS
Barfield Street
Daniel Island