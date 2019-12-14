I am in favor of selecting municipal court judges from the ranks of attorneys only. As a criminal law practitioner in New Jersey, I frequently practiced in the municipal courts there. All of the judges and prosecutors in New Jersey were litigation and trial attorneys with a minimum of 10 years of experience.

They were appointed to three-year terms by the mayors of the townships where the courts were located. Except for a handful of full-time judges in larger cities, these part-time judges were practicing attorneys who devoted several evenings a month, or perhaps as much as one evening per week, to their municipal court duties.

Although much of what happens in these courts is routine, such as minor traffic offenses, many cases are not.

In cases where a defendant is facing jail time or the suspension of driving privileges, that person will invariably be represented by defense counsel. The defendant should be able to expect that the judge who sentences him to jail or suspends his driving privileges will have the same level of learning, expertise and experience as his own attorney.

An attorney who sits as a municipal court judge is less likely to engage in unethical conduct on the bench because such conduct also would be subject to review by the grievance committee of the local bar.

It is also less likely that nepotism or cronyism would play a role in the selection of such judges if they have the minimum credential of a law degree.

THOMAS G. ROTH

Links Court

North Charleston

West Ashley plans

As I read about the newest plans for Citadel Mall, I had to ask “Where is the town center for West Ashley?” A recent editorial noted that 80% of West Ashley’s population must travel to other areas for work. It should be noted that is also true for shopping at a large shopping center.

Given Citadel Mall’s central location in this suburb, it would seem the logical place for a revamped, modernized shopping destination rather than the high-density, mixed-use property being proposed.

A central shopping center would help surrounding businesses grow and thrive while the proposed plan would only exacerbate traffic problems in that area with no benefit to those who already live in West Ashley.

I shop quite a bit online, but there are many items that I want to see, try on and touch in real life before purchasing. The right combination of retail shops still draws a crowd as evidenced by the updated Westwood Plaza where parking at peak times is often tight.

I believe a refreshed, modernized shopping venue at Citadel Mall’s location would reap the same results. West Ashley has many well-established, prosperous neighborhoods, and this number continues to grow. So there is certainly a population to support such an endeavor.

If you build it, they will come.

PAMELA ROBERTS

Winchester Drive

Charleston

Opportunity Zones

In the early 1980s, a program similar to Opportunity Zones was passed by Congress and called Enterprise Zones. I know because I served as chairman of the board involving three counties in Georgia.

I must disagree with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn. Locating a business in a poverty area is essential to providing gainful employment within walking distance of workers’ homes. It’s another opportunity for job creation where it is difficult to move folks in the right direction.

To use words like “massive tax breaks” is a play on words. It is a shame that Democratic leaders do not explain basic economics to their constituents.

Investing one’s own money to create jobs is always a risk. But here is an opportunity where the risk is lessened while creating employment for folks who couldn’t get to work without traveling long distances.

My mom washed, starched, stretched and ironed other people’s sheer curtains so we could have a little extra above the poverty level.

She charged $2 a pair and provided pickup and delivery. My mother clearly defined the difference between being poor and broke.

Poor to us meant lacking a sound family life. Broke meant having no money.

JOSEPH A. VALENTINO

President Circle

Summerville

Alarmist thinking?

Regarding Kirkpatrick Sale’s Dec. 1 Post and Courier commentary “Political Collapse Everywhere: The Center Cannot Hold”: Was the op-ed a shameless promotion of his soon-to-be-released book, or an attempt to convince himself that the 1995 bet he made with Kevin Kelly, that in 2020 there would be a gobal currency collapse, significant warfare between rich and poor, and significant environmental disasters, was not made by an alarmist?

The center will hold when we have a leader who is trustworthy, works to unite us and does not lead us to where Mr. Sale thinks we are headed.

DOUGLAS DeVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston