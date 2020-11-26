Letters to the Editor: At Gettysburg’s centennial, President Kennedy was headed to Dallas

I was a sophomore at Gettysburg College in November 1963, eagerly awaiting President John F. Kennedy’s marking of the Gettysburg Address centennial.

Then word came that the president was sending Secretary of State Dean Rusk as his replacement.

He was headed to Dallas for an important speech with Vice President Lyndon Johnson.

Sadly, the assassination four days later more than eclipsed the centennial of the Gettysburg Address in our memories.

DAVID H. MCLANE

Clifford Street

Charleston

Growing complaints

It’s interesting that people move into an area because it’s so nice and unpopulated and then complain about growth when people move there after them.

WAYNE WICKER

North Hermitage Road

Beaufort

Teach kids to be human

It is time to begin again to teach our children what exactly it means to be human.

The Internet, smartphones and computers have taken over our lives, our thoughts and our actions.

And we are left without a heart.

We no longer feel; we just exist “to know, to play, and to act.”

We must teach our children to feel sympathy, empathy, kindness, gratefulness and understanding that others exist in this world, not just them.

If we fail to do this, our world will no longer exist as we know it. Human beings will become no more than machines to be tossed aside when no longer needed.

Each of us is one, but together, we are powerful, acting with love and kindness.

We can save mankind from extinction; otherwise, we will be the dinosaurs of the future.

BARBARA AFFRUNTI

Coastline Court

Murrells Inlet

Kindness is repaid

While waiting in the checkout line at Harris Teeter on Harborview Road on Oct. 31, I noticed a young woman with two young children.

The mother was holding her few grocery items in her arms as opposed to using a basket or cart.

She seemed in a hurry and was trying to check out as soon as possible.

I motioned for her to get in front of me. She thanked me and checked out.

Meanwhile, I placed my items on the counter to checkout.

As I was inserting my credit card for payment into the machine, the cashier told me that the previous customer had paid for my groceries.

I thought perhaps it was a joke, but he assured me that it was so.

Whoever the young woman is, I want to thank her for the thoughtfulness.

It shows that the least bit of kindness goes a long way.

ROSS MAGOULAS

Tidal View Lane

Charleston

Lung cancer advances

The American Lung Association recently released its third annual State of Lung Cancer report, which examines the toll of lung cancer in South Carolina, and outlines steps the state can take to protect its residents from lung cancer.

Great news: More people than ever are surviving lung cancer across the nation. The nationwide five-year lung cancer survival rate is 22.6% and reflects a 13% improvement over the past five years.

Here in South Carolina, the lung cancer survival rate is below the national average at 20.5%. The increased awareness as well as early detection through lung cancer screening play a big role in these achievements.

Unfortunately, not all South Carolina residents are benefiting from these advancements. For the first time, the “State of Lung Cancer” report explores the lung cancer burden among racial and ethnic groups at the national and state levels. It brings to light worse outcomes associated with African American patients due to late diagnosis as well as poor access to surgery and medical care.

We are making progress against lung cancer, but too many people are being left behind. We must all do more to address lung cancer for all communities.

I encourage South Carolina residents to educate themselves about lung cancer, talk to a doctor about lung cancer screening, which is a long-awaited tool that has helped save thousands of lives.

And finally, if you smoke, ask about proven methods to help quit. Learn more at lung.org/research/state-of-lung-cancer.

Dr. ZIAD SKAFF

Roper Saint Francis Healthcare

Spindlewood Way

Charleston

Rev up economy

We need to get the economy going in order to compete with Communist China.

LAURA WICHMANN HIPP

Tradd Street

Charleston