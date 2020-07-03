Letters to the Editor: Asset forfeitures could pay for body cams

The June 23 Post and Courier article on efforts to amend state standards on law enforcement policies implied that the state has been unable to fully fund bodycams.

This notion is disingenuous at best. Most law enforcement agencies in South Carolina willingly participate in the federal civil asset forfeiture program, the keystone to the war on drugs started by President Richard Nixon to attack and neutralize white anti-war protesters and Black Panthers.

During this long overdue reckoning with law enforcement culture, policy and tactics, the elephant in the room is that even the most vocal activists have failed to effectively speak out against what has been a reprehensible and unconstitutional practice.

Briefly, the law allows the seizure of any and all assets linked to an individual charged with a violation of drug laws. The seizures can and do occur before trials.

Even those acquitted or those for whom charges are dropped do not automatically have their assets returned.

The innocent parties must jump through expensive legal hoops to recover the assets taken from them. Many don’t even try. Some try and fail, and a handful get their property returned.

So what do these departments do with the assets? The property is auctioned.

Departments do not receive all of the money, but they do get a substantial portion. This money has been used to buy surplus military equipment.

Part of the reason there’s a lack of funding for bodycams is tied up in the allocation of forfeiture funds. Three actions must occur:

1. The state must fully fund bodycams for all law enforcement departments, and state law must be changed to require officers to activate cameras on every call.

2. Asset forfeiture laws must be repealed.

3. And the militarization of law enforcement departments must be reversed.

GARY BROWN

Coker Avenue

Charleston

Court decision

Some headlines reported the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights as a victory for those advocating abortion.

Such a headline with such a term makes all cringe and conjures images of women excited to go to a clinic. Any woman who has had to make a decision that includes abortion would not celebrate it.

Instead, the headlines should have said the decision was a victory for women’s rights, the right to choose, to control their bodies, health and futures.

Although the nation’s male politicians have long controlled the rhetoric and decisions that affect women, often fueling fury and division by framing the options for women as pro-life or pro-choice, an individual’s reproductive rights should never be controlled by a government.

I believe in both pro-life and in pro-choice, not one or the other, and I believe the majority of women share this.

Because I believe so strongly, I support prenatal care through delivery and through early childhood. I also support paid maternity leave. Of course, I also support adoption and social services that advocate for and protect children, as would anyone who values the lives of our most vulnerable.

Whether women choose to transform their bodies, risking their lives or altering their futures should be a choice that women make, not government.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

SHARON LEFF

Travers Drive

Charleston

Mask rule is limp

The town of Mount Pleasant has dropped the ball with its mask ordinance.

Requiring masks in grocery stores (but not convenience stores), drug stores and town buildings does not address the areas where the virus is spreading at incredible rates.

Officials need to require masks be worn by everyone in all public buildings, including bars and restaurants, gyms and convenience stores.

Bars and such, along with private gatherings, are where the virus is spreading rampantly.

Now, those who want to avoid more restrictive places in downtown Charleston will further crowd Shem Creek businesses.

With the virus having increased 78% in the past week in the county and Mount Pleasant being a hotbed of the disease, more must be done.

Mayor Will Haynie and the council have failed us with a limp rule that cannot be enforced.

Please, for the sake of all of us in Mount Pleasant, meet again and make this a rule that covers every public place.

MARK PALASEK

Stamby Place

Mount Pleasant

Statue suggestions

I offer two suggestions for replacing the Calhoun statue atop the pedestal on Marion Square:

1. To reflect the new reality and honor two true Charleston heroines, the Grimke sisters sheltering a black child.

2. If a military subject is desired, the most underrated American of the 20th century: Gen. George C. Marshall.

RICH BENNETT

Fernandina Street

Mount Pleasant