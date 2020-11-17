Letters to the Editor: Answer question about offshore sand beach renourishment

In reference to the Nov. 8 Post and Courier article about scarcer sand for beach renourishment, there is a potential problem of using any offshore sand.

Barrier island beaches have periods of natural accretion in between periods of erosion. Folly Island is an example of this.

The early 1980s was the peak of an erosion cycle. Natural accretion had started before Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

The first renourishment project in 1992 aided accretion and we eventually had a beach more than 100 yards wide.

For some years now, Folly Island has experienced erosion. Sand for some of the renourishment efforts on Folly has come from offshore sandbars or sand shoals.

Sand for natural accretion has to come from somewhere.

Does the use of offshore sand hinder natural accretion and aid erosion? This is a serious question that needs to be answered.

J.D. McALLISTER

East Ashley Avenue

Folly Island

Road signs need repair

I’m a professional driver and travel mostly in Summerville, Ladson and Goose Creek.

In a 10-mile radius I’ve noted 10-12 downed signs, 12-14 leaning signs, about 10 signs obstructed by branches or vines and one hanging upside down (for more than 6 months). There are four missing signs and two signs that give wrong information.

I’ve called DOT several times and no action was taken.

PAUL KRECHMAN

Jasimine Court

Summerville

Money for homeless?

I was scanning through the latest edition of Charleston Magazine and encountered the article about the team at One80 Place that provides warm meals and housing relief to the homeless in Charleston.

Last year, some 400 individuals, families and veterans were helped.

The article explained that, “Providing housing relief for more than 800 people and 170,000 meals annually requires about $2 million in donations from the private sector.”

I was struck by a significant comparative fact.

During just the past few months, we Charlestonians and all South Carolinians have witnessed the raising of more than $200 million trying to buy power in Washington.

That’s enough to feed and support meals and housing for our state’s homeless for probably 20 years or Charleston homeless for more than 100 years.

I wonder what the response would be if we issued the challenge to all of the politicians who raised funds for their campaigns, the winners and the losers and especially the locals, to take the next six months to raise the same amount of money for those we sometimes call “the least of these.”

Unfortunately, I don’t think most of us would be surprised by the results.

GARY DAVIS

Riverland Terrace

Charleston

Leroy Lawrence

I would like to share some thoughts on the passing of an Ansonborough original, Leroy Lawrence.

As Charleston works on inclusivity, it is well to remember how Leroy and Ansonborough embraced each other.

When the insider history of Ansonborough is written, Leroy Lawrence, who passed away Oct. 30, will surely be among its principal authors.

Although Leroy died unexpectedly at his apartment, he inhabited Ansonborough like no other.

The roles he played for so many of us over the years were numerous and of long duration. These roles included: caregiver to neighbors during their last illness; personal shopper for those who were homebound; and gardener who loved and cared for our green spaces. He had much luck himself growing hot peppers and locating pecans not poached by overly eager squirrels.

Anyone who knew Leroy will recall his unfailingly gentle, patient manner and bright, ready smile that were so much a part of the fabric of Ansonborough.

He exemplified a positive attitude and quiet strength to keep plugging away, no matter the challenge.

It seems a particularly harsh blow to lose his steady presence now in times when plans unravel and traditions fall by the wayside.

But we should remember and be inspired by him. Leroy was one of a kind, a Charleston original.

We will miss him.

GEORGIA MEAGHER

Alexander Street

Charleston

Mask questions

For those who refuse to wear a mask, is it just about freedom? Do you refuse to wear a seat belt when driving? Do you refuse to stop at red lights? Do you refuse to look both ways before crossing the street?

All of these actions are your choice. But they all have consequences. If you choose to not wear a mask, you must accept that you can’t go into some stores.

DR. AMELIA CROSBY

Clayton Drive

Charleston