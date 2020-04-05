Letters to the Editor: Another lesson offered for teens during COVID-19 crisis

Many years ago, I visited No. 263 Prinsengracht, Amsterdam, the Anne Frank House.

Many of us around the world have read her diary and seen movie about her.

I was able to climb the hidden staircase with my Dutch friend Etty to the several small rooms above the factory where two Jewish families hid, waiting, hoping, over two years for the Allied invasion that would rescue them from Nazi occupation and the death camps.

Eight people had to remain silent during the day. They had some books and the three teens tried to continue their school work. They barely had enough food.

They carefully moved about only at night: two families, unable to bathe and without proper toilet facilities, only a chamber pot to be shared among the eight.

An article in the March 23 Post and Courier addressed many of the issues our high school students and the rest of the world face in this coronavirus mess.

They are stuck at home, facing uncertainty and anxiety, many having to postpone some exams, missing their proms.

But unlike those who survived in that factory, modern teens are consoled with TV, internet, smartphones, Nexflix, Facebook, hot showers and, in many cases, their own bathrooms, pantries, garages and freezers with a stash of hurricane supplies and much more.

CHRISTINE EBEL

Emerald Forest Parkway

Charleston

‘Ignorance is bliss’

After reading Lou Zickar’s intelligent and perceptive commentary in the March 29 Post and Courier on the “echo chamber of ignorance” and then seeing the picture of people flocking to Folly Beach, heedlessly running the risk of contaminating themselves and, by extension, others, all I could think was, “Where ignorance is bliss ’tis folly to be wise.”

AL MARINI

Otis Road

Walterboro

Search for vaccine

As parents to a healthy and active almost-4-year-old, my husband and I have been working in rotation to care for her amid the pandemic.

In addition to this blessed responsibility, I sometimes act as a caregiver to my grandparents, both of whom have health problems, putting them at high risk in the face of the coronavirus.

We are all doing our best to stay healthy and calm during such an uncertain time.

Our best, however, might not be enough. Finding a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is paramount to the health and safety of our country, but I know that’s only possible if our lawmakers continue to support research being done in the biopharmaceutical sector.

We need innovative research, and that will only happen if it has support in Washington. It is the only thing that will produce an answer to the pandemic, put us back to work and give us the peace of mind we need to care for our loved ones and live our lives normally.

Families are struggling and losing loved ones, but I’m grateful for our American researchers and scientists who are working to find a treatment, in addition to our leaders fighting for us in our nation’s capital.

ASHLIE ERVIN

Maidstone Drive

Mount Pleasant

A heart for college

Ninety-one years ago on April 5, a special child was born with a rare blood type: maroon.

Anthony J. Meyer graduated from the College of Charleston in 1949, fought in the Korean War and returned to work at the college.

He was a behind-the-scenes lighthouse who helped choose presidents, coaches, professors and many others at the school.

While working as a coach and teacher, starting in the 1950s, he was the quintessential ambassador, greeting thousands of students and passing on the maroon bloodline.

He also served as secretary of the alumni association for at least 30 years.

This lousy coronavirus has limited visitors, but he would love a card. Tony Meyer c/o The Palms, 937 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Preventive actions

Going to the grocery store? Going to get gasoline? Beware the debit card machine. It takes in cards from the hands of thousands of people and can harbor coronavirus.

You get your card back, scratch your nose and, five days later, you come down with COVID-19.

Clean your cards. The same goes for currency and coins. Beware.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Rollercoaster bridge

Here’s a childhood story about close friends at a time when parents didn’t make a habit of asking what their children wanted to do.

Wherever a parent decided to go, that was where the children went.

One of my mother’s friends lived on the other side of the Cooper River, which meant crossing the old Cooper River bridges.

It was an adventure, but the return bridge from Mount Pleasant was so narrow, I always suspected the builders designed it for a single lane of traffic, but the line painters figured it ought to have two.

Despite its aerodynamic design, the bridge swayed in high winds. While the mothers were visiting, they lost track of time and a storm moved in with dark clouds and high winds.

As we climbed into my mother’s Volkswagen Beetle, the wind was really whipping up.

The closer we got to the top of the bridge, the harder it was to wrestle that small car against the gale.

While struggling with the steering wheel, Mom yelled “Get on the floor!”

Even we understood that the lower our weight was to the road, the better chance we had of not rolling right off.

These days, I sure am happy every time I cross the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

KEVIN WEATHERS

Central Avenue

Summerville