Letters to the Editor: Anonymous givers helping communities, those in need

They choose to remain anonymous but deserve a public note of thanks. These fortunate people are financially stable, without any particular need for the recovery funds the government is issuing to us.

So they are contributing that money to others in their communities, where it will reach those in desperate need.

We will get through this pandemic together, and such actions will strengthen all of us.

SAM WATSON and

ANNE KNIGHT WATSON

Pinckney Street

McClellanville

Rethinking ‘normal’

These unprecedented times have brought new language into our lives. We are all talking about “flattening the curve,” being “asymptomatic” and knowing more than we wanted about the coronavirus.

This “new normal,” however, is anything but normal. We hear battle cries to return to “normal.” Yet, was our “normal” so wonderful? If it was so wonderful, then why now, in this shift, have the Earth (nature) and its creatures found relief and healing? The oceans, rivers, lakes and even the canals in Venice are cleaner.

Recent aerial photographs of our atmosphere from space are like night and day.

Humanity’s mass consumerism has slowed, as have congestion, traffic and crime.

I, for one, don’t want to return to “normal.” And it’s fair to say many around the globe agree with me. This pandemic, this tragedy, is inviting us to rethink the world.

Rethink business as usual.

Rethink our need for development, growth and the pursuit of success at the cost of others, disregard for the Earth. And turning a blind eye to those who suffer.

My hope is that when this shadow finally passes, not only Charleston but the whole world wakes up to a better “normal.”

That in addition to our new knowledge comes new awareness: One in which we stop to think in terms of community instead of me, me, me. “Survival of the fittest” has not served us well. Perhaps the day will come when our new mantra will be the “thriving of all.”

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Practice self-reliance

As we try to cope with the emotional stresses of social distancing and home isolation, it’s important to maintain a healthy perspective on how much we can control in our own lives to avoid the coronavirus.

Seeing too many anecdotal negative experiences on cable news creates excessive anxieties, which creates more clinical depression, which lowers our resistance significantly and enables the virus to more easily infect our body.

We can’t personally influence the efforts of our scientists and government agencies in regard to this pandemic. But we can cut off our televisions and avoid redundant doom and gloom coverage that mostly omits progress in mitigation.

We also can stop watching President Donald Trump’s briefings where his cognitive dissonance on issues creates too many contradictions in terms of behavior and planning.

Get out of your house. Observe social distancing guidelines, but go for a walk, get some exercise, sunlight and fresh air, all of which increases your resistance factors.

Stay positive. Laugh more. Watch upbeat TV shows. To quote an old saying: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

We must hope for the best and pray for God’s intervention in this crisis. Stay safe.

CARROLL PLAYER

Rosewood Drive

Florence

Protect vulnerable

The COVID-19 crisis has gripped the nation and impacted everyone. In times like this, it is important to protect our vulnerable populations, including those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

My mother was stricken at age 49 and died at 60. Protecting her during this pandemic would have been my highest priority.

COVID-19 is challenging our health care system. This has raised awareness for care planning when faced with a life-threatening illness. I understand the toll and struggles that families must endure during this pandemic.

Congress’ fourth stimulus package provides an opportunity to pass the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness To Prevent Elder Abuse Act to help prevent the disease and dementia patients from being abused and taken advantage of.

This legislation would expand care planning benefits to help more families learn what they need to manage their loved one’s care. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has shown strong support for this legislation by co-sponsoring it.

Nonprofits are struggling to serve their clients. Congress must approve funding to support nonprofits with 500 to 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness so charities can continue their work.

Please join me, a lifelong advocate, and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham and Sens. Scott and Lindsey Graham to include these bipartisan policies in the pending aid package. They will have a positive impact on millions of Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

CHARI KARINSHAK

Shell Ring Circle

Mount Pleasant

College test scores

Call me cynical, but “temporarily suspending” ACT and SAT scores in college admissions is the collective answer to what is certainly a giant hit to college budgets because of the virus.

Opening the academic gates to everyone (who can borrow government money or pay outright) keeps enrollment up and coffers filled.

So why not chuck the entry tests forever?

K.L. SCHAUB

Pierce Street

Charleston

Extend loans

Charleston-area groups to offer loans for minority-owned businesses amid coronavirus Two Charleston area nonprofits have teamed up to offer economic support to minority-owned businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So why can’t President Donald Trump order all banks and lenders to halt all loan payments, mortgages, auto loans, etc., for three months and simply extend those loans by adding three months to the term of the loan?

This would not be a loan due at the end of three months, but true consumer relief in a three-month suspension of payments and a short extension to the end of the loan’s term.

JUDIANNE SCHMENK

Sea Lavender Lane

Summerville