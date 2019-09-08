The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 14 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

This inspiring, family friendly event is presented locally by S.C. Federal Credit Union. I invite the public to join us for the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

I am excited to be the volunteer chair for our event.

This cause is personal to me. My mother suffered from Alzheimer’s and my father and I suffered in our roles as caregivers. It is such a hard job, but add to it the pain of watching your loved one fade away day by day.

I am involved with the Alzheimer’s Association because I know firsthand how hard it is on families.

Alzheimer’s is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth leading cause of death. There are 5.8 million Americans living with this disease, including 92,000 in South Carolina, where we have the eighth-highest mortality rate nationwide.

Alzheimer’s may be relentless, but so are we.

Please join the fight for Alzheimer’s first survivor. It’s free to sign up.

All funds raised support the care of patients and research.

Register for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk. I look forward to seeing everyone there.

JOY GERARDI

Orleans Road

Charleston

Making life better

Each morning as we awake, we should ask, “What can I do today to make this a better world in which to live?”

For 25 years, I served in the Army Corps of Engineers, both in peace and war, trying to build things of use in the betterment of society.

Afterward, I spent a like period of time learning and teaching others how to improve their lives.

Now, at 91, I am only capable of writing this letter to implore each of you to serve others during a time in which hate-filled destruction of peoples’ lives, property and freedoms is so prevalent.

Our country is in great need for each of us to step up and do something to arrest the evil forces afflicting the nation. I hope this helps.

W.H. KASTNER

Furman Drive

Charleston

Housing challenges

Affordable housing is not a challenge only for Charleston.

Cities in all 50 states are experiencing dramatic fluctuations in income, taxes, housing prices, increased homelessness and priced-out workforces.

Sadly, most affordable housing officials and nonprofits talk the talk and collect donations, yet offer nothing but a never-ending, solutionless political abyss.

Make no mistake, affordable housing requires a five-point action plan of low-cost land, low-cost capital, professional infrastructure and architectural services, recycled or reclaimed building materials and expert labor.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson has worked diligently to diagnose, recommend and advance two core U.S. Building Code additions for 2020.

One is the tiny home movement, whereby clever space-saving architecture trumps traditional design and costs.

Another is the container home movement, whereby recycled steel shipping containers are transformed into modern, disaster-resistant single- and multi-family homes.

With a surplus of 250,000 shipping containers accumulating in Charleston annually, with each container 40 feet long, 9.5 feet height and 8 feet wide, it makes sense for regional homebuyers, designers and real estate experts to embrace shipping container architecture as a timely solution for affordable, university, workforce, veteran, retiree, professional or even luxury or vacation home projects.

Carson also suggests a 4.3% annual earmark for local projects approved as affordable housing.

Even if half of Dr. Carson’s recommendations were approved locally, it would be a sustainable housing game-changer for the Lowcountry that benefits everyone.

BARON CHRISTOPHER HANSON

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

James Comey

In late August, I was watching the news regarding FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation of former FBI Director James Comey.

I’m not an expert in these investigations but have information from the media like most citizens.

It sounds like Comey is guilty of violating policies concerning classified information. Despite the general inspector’s finding, the Department of Justice has said it will not prosecute him.

What a great fraternity the DOJ/FBI is. Attorney General William Barr is a member.

I am of the opinion that when the dust settles in all of these investigations, no one will be terminated and no one will be punished.

Washington, D.C., is not the “swamp.” It is a cesspool.

ROBERT UTSEY

Ventura Place

Mount Pleasant

Climate change

Much is being written about the need to address climate change. The science on the absorption of infrared radiation is undeniable. The question for Americans is, how much should we do on this matter?

According to the European Commission’s Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research, U.S. emissions of CO2 in 1990 were about 5 gigatons; the rest of the world, 17.6 gigatons.

In 2005, U.S. emissions were about 6 gigatons; the rest of the world, about 24 gigatons.

In 2017, U.S. emissions were 5.1 gigatons; the rest of the world, 32 gigatons.

So, since 1990, the U.S. has gone from producing 22.4% of worldwide CO2 to 15% in 2017.

Certainly, we should be looking to increase solar, wind and nuclear power to decrease our contribution to atmospheric CO2, but in the face of the data, some of the extreme measures being floated are absurd. Zero CO2 emissions by the U.S. would have little impact on the overall problem.

GARY HEIDEBRECHT

Ruple Drive

Orangeburg