Letters to the Editor: Alternatives to widening SC Highway 41 offered

Widening S.C. Highway 41 in the Mount Pleasant area seems to be despised by all, including me.

And since I live near Dunes West, I’m not in favor of the other option either.

As has been stated, the road will need to be widened again in about 25 years. As bad as the impact of the planned project is, the later expansion would be as bad or worse.

I suggest widening Halfway Creek Road and State Road S-10-98 from 41 to U.S. Highway 17.

Pros include:

Bypassing Mount Pleasant and providing a direct route to North Charleston, taking traffic off U.S. 17.

Providing an alternative route for rebuilding or replacing the Wando River Bridge.

Reducing harm to Phillips community, and/or parts of Dunes West, Park West and Laurel Hill County Park.

Banning big pass-through trucks from Highway 41.

Allowing the right-of-way to be sized for future expansion.

Cons include:

Possibly more expensive.

A longer drive time; the route adds about 5 miles to the drive from Cainhoy to Highway 17.

Provides less direct access to Mount Pleasant for expanding Cainhoy in the future.

Both alternatives destroy neighborhoods, so let’s think long-term.

CRAIG TODD

Palmetto Hall Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Divisiveness solved

Recently, I thought back to an article by The Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks about a visit to the Twin Ponds Rifle Range in Awendaw.

Admittedly, he was somewhat surprised by the warmth and camaraderie he experienced. He described the atmosphere as very welcoming, friendly and accommodating. There was no animosity among shooters, regardless of their race, color, economic status or weapon type.

Did it occur to him that he might be advocating for the arming of our entire populace? He must have realized all that harmony was created by the fact that everyone was armed and everyone else knew it.

PHILLIP ALLEN

Gilead Road

Mount Pleasant

Masks for the people

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has been steadfast in his refusal to order statewide mask mandate, a policy clearly shared by President Donald Trump.

Although more than 80 South Carolina local governments have passed ordinances for masks to be worn, the governor says the state’s inability to enforce the order is what has influenced his reasoning.

Many lives could be saved by an order to help protect the general public and citizens with underlying medical conditions.

Others supporters of a statewide mask mandate are state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association Chairman Robert Williams.

Our elected officials shouldn’t put politics ahead of their constituents’ needs.

HERMAN WHITNEY

Dewey Street

Charleston

Dominion is ‘piling on’

Even though it’s not football season, someone needs to throw a flag at Dominion Energy for “piling on.”

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

No good deed

As I move into the early stages of retirement, blessed with a fair amount of “walking around money,” I increased my contributions to multiple charities and political causes of both stripes.

While I felt fulfilled in the knowledge that I was doing some good along the way, what has caused a pause for me going forward were the unintended consequences.

During the past 60 days, my mailbox has been overrun with 222 pieces of mail soliciting support for the causes I donated to and those that may be allied with those entities.

Beyond that, if you provide your email address and, God forbid, your mobile phone number, you will receive constant emails and texts.

Any attempt to stop the onslaught will be met only with silence.

For example, on Aug. 20 I received 10 mail solicitations, all of which went unopened directly into the trash can, along with 23 emails and eight text messages, all of which were summarily deleted.

I’ve clearly fallen into the trap of the unintended consequences somewhere along the lines of “no good deed goes unpunished.”

With that in mind, caveat emptor, if you choose to contribute to a variety of good causes.

BRUCE CORNER

Reserve Drive

Pawleys Island