In the July 28 Post and Courier column by Brian Hicks about the altercations over selling palmetto roses in the Charleston City Market quotes Dot Scott of the NAACP: “We have to move beyond ‘let’s see how this looks.’ Do the right thing and the people will stand with you.”
My response to her would be the the same as Congressman Elijah Cummings to the border patrol. “Come on man!”
ANTHONY JANUSZKIEWICZ
Bears Bluff Road
Wadmalaw Island
Inspect drivers
Seems like some people want to reinstate vehicle inspections in hopes of reducing accidents. It’s the drivers that need inspection.
The cars themselves do not run red lights.
The cars do not follow others too closely.
The cars do not change lanes without signaling or to see if it’s clear.
The cars themselves do not crash into trees.
The cars themselves cannot read to observe the speed limit.
So what good would car inspection be?
JEANIE SINGER and
LENNY SINGER
Crestview Drive
Summerville
Mayor's audit
From what I’ve seen of Sandy Tecklenberg, she works pretty tirelessly to support the nonprofit community in this region.
The fact that she recommended to her husband that the city of Charleston boost support for two organizations she’s directly involved with doesn’t seem to me to diminish her efforts to help better the lives of people in this area.
The fact that city council is spending thousands of dollars on investigating the mayor while two sitting members want to be the mayor would indicate to me that Charleston doesn’t need a new mayor, it needs a new city council.
CATHERINE HESTON
Durant Avenue
North Charleston
Divided country
After spending the majority of the day at Appomattox Court House National Park in Virginia, I was left with the mental image of a nation divided but resolved to begin the difficult, grueling march to healing.
In the opinion of a growing number in our country, we are a broken/divided nation.
Perhaps it would be a worthy exercise for all of our elected officials to revisit the past to be reminded of the pain and destruction of a nation divided.
But one huge hurdle must be overcome: It seems the leaders during the Civil War period were principled, and in spite of their differences, a united nation was desired by the majority.
Sadly, it is becoming more apparent with each day that our nation’s future is secondary to the personal whims and agendas of those individuals who were elected to work for the good of our nation.
GARY MCCOMBS
Chrismill Lane
Mount Pleasant
Broken system
The United States is the only major nation in the Western world without a national health care system.
Our profit-driven health care system is ranked 35th in the world by the World Health Organization, which is an embarrassment.
The savage capitalism of the country poses few controls on major corporations, such as the tech giants who wield extraordinary power at home and abroad.
Wealth inequality is frightening in the U.S., where three men control as much wealth as the bottom half of the population.
Also, the political system is broken, with only two major parties that do not always reflect the political opinion of the electorate.
In addition, the electoral college greatly weakens the democratic foundation of the nation.
Presently, we have a demagogue in the White House who reminds many of the robber barons of the past, a president who uses racist tweets and language to divide the country to hide his true agenda and keep attention off our backwardness compared to other major nations.
The president also advances a dangerous nationalism that can lead to unnecessary war.
We should realize, and quickly, that tax cuts for the rich and racist theater for the masses will not make the United States great, only more backward.
WAYNE NORTHCUTT
Wellbrooke Lane
Mount Pleasant