Letters to the Editor: All must work to stop spread of virus

More than a week ago, I emailed Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to express concern over the continuing spread of the virus in the Lowcountry as well as through the rest of South Carolina, the United States and the world.

I told the mayor that — given the rising number of cases, the lack of mask wearing, social distancing and the general attitude of most people to ignore the facts and guidelines and resume their “normal lives” — decisive and immediate action was needed.

Lackadaisical attitudes are fueled in part by President Donald Trump’s dishonest and self-promoting diatribes that the virus will “just go away.” He also said that “if testing was slowed down, there would be fewer cases.”

Therefore, I believe that mask wearing should be required in all public places and social distancing enforced, as well as increased testing and contact tracing. These ordinances should be enforced by fines large enough to be meaningful.

Greenville recently voted unanimously to pass an ordinance mandating that everyone wear a mask in grocery stores and pharmacies. Likewise, Columbia passed stronger ordinances that require masks in all public places.

Unfortunately, because of a lack of strong leadership and timely action from federal and state leaders, we need to take action on the local level.

On Thursday, Mayor Tecklenburg and City Council overwhelmingly passed an ordinance mandating masks in all public places beginning July 1. Only Councilman Harry Griffin voted against it.

Clearly, Gov. Henry McMaster should take similar action to require mask wearing, social distancing, broader testing and contact tracing throughout the state. What is he waiting for? Are we to become the next New York City?

It’s our responsibility as citizens to follow these ordinances to protect our family members, friends and fellow human beings from contracting this potentially fatal virus. Local governments can pass ordinances, but we all must do our part to stop the spread of this disease.

These are unprecedented times we are living in with this virus, economic perils and racial injustices.

Only with strict adherence to guidelines and the “rule of law” as well as people taking personal responsibility for their actions can we hope to get through these problems and come out a stronger and more united people, country and world.

RICHARD MOSS

Darlington Avenue

Charleston

Stop oil exploration

Once again our coast is under threat as a result of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ruling that the search for oil is in the national interest and trumps any localized adverse effects.

The ruling affects federal waters off the coasts of Virginia, North and South Carolina and Georgia.

But Florida seems to be exempt. Why? The chance of a find there is just as possible. Could it have anything to do with a special resident along that coast who understands property values?

I don’t understand how our governor was so quick to send our National Guard to Washington, D.C., but the president is not so eager to defend our coastline.

SCOTTY ANDREWS

River Landing Drive

Daniel Island

COVID aftermath

As I read the article about possible complications after recovery from COVID-19, it brought back horrific memories.

This complication is pulmonary fibrosis, the ugly disease that took my late father’s life. It should be taken very seriously.

While the disease is fatal in and of itself, those who suffer from it ultimately suffocate when they die.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

This is a result of air sacs in the lungs being unable to work properly, thus starving victims of oxygen.

The bottom line is that people should consider this when deciding whether to wear a mask.

I want to thank Charleston City Council for enacting the ordinance requiring masks in public spaces starting July 1.

SUSAN KEMMERLIN

Northbridge Drive

Charleston

Hampton Park

In response to two recent letters about closing Hampton Park to all traffic: These are tunnel-vision views.

I have lived in Wagener Terrace my entire 68 years. I have seen the park and neighborhood go through many changes.

The present setup appears to be the best for all parties involved. A full closure is bad for several reasons. The Citadel uses the back gate for deliveries and employees. The park is used for access to West Ashley, medical facilities, downtown, traffic leaving concerts and sporting events at Riley Park and access to The Citadel.

The park is used by joggers, bicyclists and walkers mainly during certain hours.

Traffic uses the vehicular lane 24 hours a day. If the park is closed, where would visitors park? The surrounding neighborhoods?

Last but not least is that dumping more traffic on Rutledge Avenue is a terrible idea. It is congested and overloaded now.

The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.

W.E. FOLK

8th Avenue

Charleston

Protect teachers

I applaud the efforts being taken by the College of Charleston to keep students safe when they return in the fall.

But what about faculty and staff? There is virtually no mention of efforts to ensure their safety. Some are older than 60.

How will they practice social distancing in hallways and corridors with students?

How are they expected to respond to students who don’t wear masks, which the school seems uncertain about enforcing?

I was disappointed in this omission by the college and the reporting that was done on the story. Please follow up on this issue.

PEGGY MALASPINA

State Street

Charleston