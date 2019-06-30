In a June 14 Post and Courier article, Charleston Airport CEO Paul Campbell was quoted as saying, “I didn’t take the job for the pay. I took it to serve the public.”
Now comes the June 21 announcement that he has been given a 20 percent pay increase.
Since 2013, Mr. Campbell’s pay has increased 59 percent.
It appears that the Charleston County Aviation Authority, during its closed session, apparently decided to disregard Mr. Campbell’s statement regarding his pay and granted him an extra $50,000 in salary.
The Post and Courier noted that next year’s budget calls for five fewer employees and a princely 3 percent (basically zero, after inflation) performance-based raise for employees.
While Mr. Campbell’s contribution to the success of the airport’s expansion is recognized, his staying on the job never appears to have been contingent on a pay raise and his own statements indicate quite the opposite.
In this light, his pay raise seems a bit incongruous or is it just another example of those at the top “taking care” of one another?
JOSEPH CARASTRO IV
Bower Lane
Johns Island
Wrong mindset
I have searched different religious and spiritual texts, even the oaths that physicians take, and can’t find any reference to “me first” and “not my problem.” But that seems to be the prevalent mindset in today’s society.
Perhaps I will find it somewhere after “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” “No man is an island” and “First, do no harm.”
In the meantime, until I am instructed in these new ways of the world, I’m going to stick to my view that asking for help or asylum to protect one’s family is not a jailable offense.
Also, I will disagree with putting tracking devices on people who want to work hard and raise their families in peace.
Lastly, I will not accept politicians who support imprisoning, then abandoning, migrant children in camps where they face neglect, filth and spirit-breaking hopelessness.
Individuals interested in learning more about what I believe to be our moral, human responsibility should examine the web sites of the following organizations: The Pew Research Center, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, Jesuit Refugee Services and the UN Refugee Agency.
Albert Einstein, a refugee, whose efforts were instrumental in the founding of the International Rescue Committee said, “Strange is our situation here upon earth. Each of us comes for a short visit, not knowing why, yet sometimes seeming to a divine purpose. From the standpoint of daily life, however, there is one thing we do know: That we are here for the sake of other people, above all for those upon whose smile and well-being our own happiness depends.”
HAYDEN D. SHOOK
Regatta Road
Charleston
Girls in school
Across the globe, millions of girls are not enrolled in school due to family pressure, pregnancies and injustice within countries infested with conflict.
The Keeping Girls in School Act was established in 2019 in order to empower girls and increase their educational opportunities.
Furthermore, child marriage rates and child deaths could be reduced by half if all girls were to complete their secondary education.
Consequently, violent conflicts between males and females would be reduced up to 37 percent throughout the world.
There lies an injustice in our education systems around the globe where girls between the ages of 10 and 19 are three times more likely than boys to be kept out of school.
I strongly urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to co-sponsor the Keeping Girls in School Act so that we may ensure equal educational opportunities for all.
ETHAN LINHART
Parkdale Drive
Charleston
Water needs
Along with oxygen, water is our most basic human need. We drink it, wash our bodies and our clothes with it and cook with it.
We need water for our crops to grow our food. We need water for our livestock and our pets. We cannot survive without it.
Google says that it needs more water. The company currently has the right to use 500,000 gallons of groundwater per day from the Middendorf aquifer, a finite resource that rightfully belongs to us all. This half-million gallons or so is used to replace the water that is lost to the atmosphere from evaporation.
Now, Google says its needs to pump an additional 1,000,000 gallons per day of our water to cool its computer servers.
This is not true. Google does need cooling capacity for the servers, but instead of pumping groundwater that is soon lost to evaporation, it could use air-cooled chillers.
Many other industries use air-cooled chillers, which continuously cycle water or other coolant through their systems and lose no water to the atmosphere.
So Google doesn’t actually need water: They want water.
They don’t want the water for people, agriculture or livestock, uses that are much more socially beneficial. They want the water because it’s cheaper to pump it out of the ground, run it through cooling towers until it evaporates, then pump more.
On the other hand, chillers cost more up front and the energy to run them is an ongoing expense.
But since Google made a net profit of $31 billion last year, they can, and rightfully should, invest in a “zero loss” system for their cooling needs.
PAUL STRICKLER
Ensign Court
Isle of Palms
Women’s soccer
I have watched the U.S. Women’s soccer (football) team dominate through the early rounds of the World Cup and into the semifinals. Boy, do they look good so far.
I have also kept up with the pay equity controversy between the men’s and women’s soccer teams.
I think there is a good way to settle the controversy: Let the two teams play each other. When the women win, they should automatically begin to earn the same pay as the men. I will place my bet on the women.
ROB CALLAHAN
Longford Drive
Summerville
Too many trailers
You can’t drive anywhere in Berkeley County without seeing at least 10 trailers being towed.
I don’t understand why they aren’t taxed and why they don’t have license plates. Our bordering states require trailers to have plates.
Trailers are stolen all the time, so maybe recording serial numbers of trailers via license plates through the highway department would stop it.
SKIP LELAND
Longleaf Road
Summerville
Interstate laws
Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was so impressed with the German Autobahn that, when he was president, he established our interstate highway system. Two state laws are “keep right except to pass” and “slower traffic keep right.” But failure to follow these laws often decreases traffic flow and can lead to “road rage.”
The last time I went to Kentucky, I noticed “keep right” signs every 10 miles, then “slow traffic” signs to remind drivers to heed these important rules. On the way back to Summerville from MUSC, I thought of a plan to improve driving conditions.
At mile marker 220, post a “Slower Traffic Keep Right” sign in both directions and, at mile marker 215, post “Keep Right Except to Pass” signs. Repeat and alternate signs at mile markers 210, 205, 200 and 195.
EDWARD B. HERNANDEZ
Lt. Col. USAF, retired
Lakeview Drive
Summerville