Letters to the Editor: Act worthy of being an American and vote

Joseph Warren was a Revolutionary War hero who was a doctor and major general in the Continental Army living in Boston when he was killed fighting on the front lines during the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775. He was 34 years old.

Three months before his death, he gave a speech to some of his countrymen.

Here is one line from that speech: “You are to decide the important question, on which rest the happiness and liberty of millions yet unborn. Act worthy of yourselves.”

And vote.

DOUGLAS DEVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

Honey mushrooms

Please don’t try to identify and eat the honey mushroom featured in the Oct. 25 Post and Courier’s Home and Real Estate section. It is listed as edible in most mycology books but must be cooked very thoroughly.

The North American Mycological Association Society maintains a listing of known ill effects from mushroom ingestion. In 30 years, there have been at least 20 cases of gastrointestinal effects due to consumption of several species of this mushroom. One common local species does not have the ring on the stalk that was mentioned in the article.

Another mushroom that looks very similar to Armillaria species is the deadly galerina, which can kill you. It can grow locally in similar places.

In case a person or animal ingests a wild mushroom, either intentionally or by curiosity, go to namyco.org and look under the toxicology tab to find lists of people to aid in identification of most fungi.

There are two of us listed to contact in South Carolina, including myself, but those in North Carolina also are familiar with most fungi that grow locally.

I had a call about a dog that ate a mushroom the very night the article was published. It turned out well. There are apps that allow one to identify mushrooms via a picture, but there are many fungi that look so similar that an app may not be accurate. They may give an accurate identification most of the time but are not good enough to risk eating a toxic mushroom by mistake.

TIM GEHO

Parrot Creek Way

Charleston

Pick person, not party

Please don’t just pull the voting lever for a straight-party vote on Nov. 3.

Tuesday is a very important day for our city, county, state and national elections and could be one of the most important elections in recent history.

Our country is in turmoil, so voting for the right person is the first step toward getting our ship back on course.

Please consider the qualifications and integrity of each candidate for office.

Vote for the person who is best qualified and will represent all constituents in an honest and trustworthy way.

Don’t vote for a person because of the party they represent; that person may not always be the best candidate.

Let your brain vote for you, not your arm by pulling a party lever.

CHARLES THOMPSON JR.

Riverdale Drive

Charleston

Specialty care cuts

Even though National Physical Therapy Month has passed, we would like to recognize the important work physical therapists can provide to help patients manage pain and live healthier, more independent lives.

On Jan. 1 Medicare plans to make significant payment cuts that could result in provider closures and restricted access to care.

Physical therapists and more than 30 other specialty providers, including oncologists, cardiologists and ER doctors, will experience severe cuts, some as high as 11%, despite bipartisan opposition.

The cuts threaten to force providers to scale back and reduce patient access.

Specialty professionals are critical for older Americans, especially in the context of this unprecedented public health emergency.

Without access to these providers, Medicare patients will be forced to seek specialty care in more expensive settings, including the hospital.

As we live through the COVID-19 crisis, we deserve a health system that is stable and reliable.

Cutting health care payments during a health crisis is bad policy. For the sake of patient access, it’s time to block these cuts.

DANELLE LOUDER

Bienville Road

North Charleston

Kudos to elections board

Amid all of the election anxiety and concern about voting as well as the long lines at other early voting places around the country, our Charleston County Board of Elections and staff have done an amazing job.

Thank you, Joe Debney, and the entire staff for showing how effective government can be with the smooth experience you have given us to vote early. In Charleston County, it has taken minutes to vote early, not hours.

Thanks.

BRATTON RILEY

Regimental Lane

Johns Island