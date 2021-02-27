Letters to the Editor: Act now to combat world's climate crisis

The Feb. 19 Post and Courier article, “Huge societal changes needed to keep nature, Earth OK,” was sobering and alarming.

Many thanks to the newspaper for publishing this story about a new U.N. report that links global warming, mass extinction, toxic waste, respiratory illness, land degradation and loss of fisheries.

It raises the question: How do we tell the truth that we are quickly running out of time to avert the destruction of our earthly habitat in a way that leads to hope instead of despair?

Hope comes from action. Most people care about something linked to the climate crisis, whether it be loss of wildlife, respiratory illness or rising waters and loss of property values.

Taking action has never been easier: calling elected officials and supporting organizations such as Coastal Conservation League, Conservation Voters of South Carolina, Audubon Society and Citizens Climate Lobby.

The U.N. report calls for taxing the use of resources that damage nature instead of subsidizing these actions, as most governments do.

I have hope because I work to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would collect a rising fee on the carbon content of coal, oil and gas, paid by the producers, and return the sizable revenue as dividend checks to all taxpayers.

This legislation alone would stimulate investment in clean energy, reduce U.S. carbon emissions by half in 15 years and would create new jobs.

Learn more and take action.

MARK GOULD

Catfiddle Street

Charleston

Real estate harassment

There is a practice among some local real estate agents that must stop.

I recently took a property off the market, but now agents will not stop calling about it.

My former broker had to submit notice of his unlisting the property, which all real estate agents can see.

On the form he indicated that the homeowner did not wish to receive any calls about the property.

And yet I received eight calls between 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Brokers are either trying to buy the property at a fire sale price or become the new broker for it.

Unfortunately, most of these calls identify as “unknown,” which is no longer a reliable notification of an unwanted call.

For example, calls from some businesses and physicians register as unknown because of the use of private lines when working remotely. Therefore, I am forced to answer the phone.

The late Judge Bernard Fielding told me about the constant calls and mailers he received from agents wanting to buy his longtime family home in Waggoner Terrace. It drove him crazy. His was a case of predatory gentrification.

Many black homeowners in certain neighborhoods continue to be hounded by such practices.

Real estate agents and companies should stop harassing homeowners for any reason.

TISH LYNN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

Candles vs. vaccines

The Biden administration placed 500 candles on the White House steps to acknowledge the deaths of 500,000 Americans that were attributed to COVID-19. The Trump administration, through Operation Warp Speed, developed vaccines that went into arms. Solutions trump symbolism.

LIZ VARY

Black River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Contrast in leadership

Since Joe Biden has taken the reins as president, he has demonstrated how much words count. He knows how to show compassion and empathy, and does not spend his time trying to prove he is the “chosen one.”

Biden is secure in his ability to lead the nation. He does not claim to know more than the generals and medical experts.

President Donald Trump looked at compassion and empathy as weaknesses.

Biden has something Trump never will: class.

Biden is emotionally stable and true to his faith and his wife. He has presented his tax returns and will stand up for our allies and face our adversaries with a steady hand.

Yes, Biden will make mistakes and misjudgments, but he will admit them. Yes, leadership counts.

BROOKS P. MOORE

Branch Creek Trail

Summerville

Road paving a disgrace

I would like to know who paves local roads, because if you drive by Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway in Summerville toward Trolley Road, it looks like a bunch of elementary kids did the job with Play-Doh.

If workers are going to fix the potholes, why not just pave the whole road?

It would look a lot better than it does now. The potholes get worse every day. It’s a disgrace.

Instead of doing the job right, the workers have just created more problems.

Driving on the road is like going through an obstacle course, potentially causing an accident.

I hope it will be corrected.

KENNETH ZAMBROTTA

Sapphire drive

Ladson